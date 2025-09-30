Bucks owner closes the door on Giannis trade, Giannis immediately opens it back up

After the Milwaukee Bucks were eliminated in the first-round of the playoffs for the third straight season, Giannis Antetokounmpo trade speculation heated up. Of course, the two-time MVP didn't get traded as the Bucks re-tooled their roster in the offseason. Unfortunately, for Bucks fans, though, media day didn't provide any true clarity on Giannis' long-term future.

Bucks owner Wes Edens claimed that he had a great conversation with Giannis in June, and he made it clear that he is committed to Milwaukee. An hour later, Giannis, who was virtually at media day due to dealing with Covid, said he didn't recall this conversation.

Bucks owner Wes Edens on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future with the team:



"I had a great conversation with Giannis in June, and he made it clear that he is committed to Milwaukee and he likes having his family here."



Giannis just over 1 hour later:



"I cannot recall that meeting." — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) September 29, 2025

Giannis did add, "I believe in my teammates. I believe in the people around me. I believe in the moves [the organization] makes."

Regardless, this disconnect between Giannis and the Bucks certainly opens the door for more trade speculation, especially since Giannis has been noncommittal throughout these rumors. Giannis also added another quote on media day that makes his future murky.

"The same thing I've been saying my whole career. I want to be on a team that allows me and gives me a chance to win a championship... it is never going to change, Giannis said when asked about the rumors of him evaluating his future with the Bucks. I want to be among the best... It's a disservice to basketball and just to the game, to not want it to compete in a high level, to want your season to end in April. It's pretty much the same. It's not the first time. I had the same thoughts last year. I had the same thoughts two years ago."

Giannis' future in Milwaukee remains murky

The Bucks spent the offseason trying to add pieces to contend in a weak Eastern Conference. They surprisingly signed Myles Turner, from the rival Indiana Pacers, waiving Damian Lillard to do so. As the Bucks were pressed against the second apron and don't have access to their draft picks, upgrading their roster was challenging. Nevertheless, adding Turner was likely the best move they could have made.

Even in a weakened East, the Bucks are a tier below the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, and Orlando Magic. Giannis is clearly evaluating all options. However, if the Bucks lose in the first round again, it feels likely that Giannis will end up asking out. And if not next offseason, it's worth noting that Giannis is a 2027 free agent.

It's understandable that Giannis isn't committing to Milwaukee. Despite the efforts the franchise has made, they are a step behind other teams in the East, and of course, Giannis is focused on winning another championship. Nevertheless, Giannis' non-committal mindset on his future is nothing new, and the rumors will only continue to persist. Earlier in the summer, Giannis said he will "probably" stay in Milwaukee. Not exactly convincing.

Despite not firmly committing to his future, it's clear that Giannis will give it his all on the court this season. He has averaged 30-plus points and 11-plus rebounds over the past three seasons. As Giannis pursues his second championship, it's not far-fetched to expect he'll have a career season and the Bucks will need every ounce of production.