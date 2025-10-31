The Bucks found the perfect partner for Giannis in a way no one saw coming

I don't think there's a better story in the NBA than Ryan Rollins. Last season, he started the year on a two-way deal with the Milwaukee Bucks. However, after carving out a consistent role in the Bucks' rotation, he earned a standard contract in March.

Rollins averaged 14.2 minutes, 6.2 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists on 48.7/40.8/80 shooting splits last year. His spot-up shooting, hard-nosed defense, rim finishing, and connective playmaking made him a clear fit next to Giannis Antetokounmpo. Still, I don't think even the most optimistic Bucks fans expected Rollins to be this amazing to start the 2025-26.

Through five games, he is averaging 18.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 5 assists on 52.4/44.4/88.2 shooting splits. Rollins had two statement games that put the national audience on notice this week.

Ryan Rollins is exceeding all expectations this season

The fourth-year guard was thrust into a starting point guard role following Damian Lillard's injury, and subsequently being waived, and Kevin Porter Jr.'s injury. So far, Rollins has answered the call and then some.

Yes, it's only five games, but it's not far-fetched to believe that Rollins is an ideal long-term fit next to Giannis, and if he keeps it up, he'll be a legit second option. Amid the Bucks' free agency signing, Myles Turner not panning out so far, Rollins has been a revelation.

Rollins first caught the eyes of the NBA community with a 25-point, four-assist, four-steal outing in a win over the New York Knicks on Tuesday. However, Thursday's 32-point, eight-assist showing in a win over the Golden State Warriors with Giannis sidelined made this the week of Ryan Rollins.

Ryan Rollins 32 points (13/21), 8 assists https://t.co/sP3koi6cmn pic.twitter.com/VjglORHVTn — Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) October 31, 2025

Both of these games were career-high performances for the Toledo product. Of course, the Warriors game is more impressive given that Giannis was out. This game shows that Rollins might be more than a nice role player.

Rollins is the perfect guard next to Giannis

For a Bucks team that everyone questioned, the supporting cast, especially the backcourt next to Giannis, Rollins is quickly easing these concerns.

Even if Rollins keeps this hot start up, it's hard to argue that he's a better player than Lillard. But a better fit than Lillard next to Giannis? I don't think that's far-fetched at all. Rollins simply doesn't have many flaws. His well-rounded skill set and comfort level off the ball make him an ideal fit next to Giannis.

Want a guy who can defend the perimeter? Rollins is holding opponents to 36.8 percent shooting from the field. How about someone who can finish at the rim? Rollins is shooting an absurd 80 percent at the rim (92nd percentile). What about someone who is comfortable playing off the ball? You guessed it, Rollins is shooting an elite 40 percent on catch-and-shoot 3-pointers. I won't even ask the question this time running pick-and-rolls, but I leave with this: Rollins ranks in the 95th percentile as a pick-and-roll ball-handler.

Ultimately, in a weak Eastern Conference, the Bucks' "pipe dream" of winning or at least competing for the conference might not be a pipe dream after all if Rollins keeps it up.