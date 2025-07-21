Can the Charlotte Hornets turn their Summer League title into a playoff appearance?

I know a few Charlotte Hornets fans. I think of pity when I think of them. Hope just seems to be taken away from them over and over. Also, Hornets fans seem to get targeted with little sideshots and shade more often than I think they probably deserve. The team is bad, and people keep telling you how bad it is. It’s no fun.

I’m not trying to drag anyone here. It’s just important for context.

Despite (sorry) not making it out of the first round of the playoffs since 2002, their single draft lottery win resulted in five (wonderful) seasons of Larry Johnson. They’ve had marginal draft success with Kemba Walker and however you feel about LaMelo Ball. That’s about it when it comes to solid hits.

But there have been so many misses. Adam Morrison was picked at three. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist was taken at two. Cody Zeller at four. It’s so uninspiring.

So when the draft lottery happened this past spring and the Hornets landed in the four spot instead of one or two, people seemed unhappy. And when Knueppel was drafted at the four spot, people weren’t sold. And then there was some weird bubbling press started going around how these new, straight-laced white kids were going to show up to the Hornets and “improve the culture.” Those words do not mean what they say.

But then, NBA Summer League. Kon Knueppel, with 21 points, leads the Charlotte Hornets to the pinnacle of NBA success that happens in Las Vegas at this specific time of year.

WOO!

Is it safe for Hornets fans to have hope yet?

You mean, like for real this time? Like, buy season tickets and lock in for the long term? Custom jerseys, and “fixing” the franchise in NBA2K, or perhaps getting a tattoo of a K in a Superman logo across your chest or forehead?

NO! ABSOLUTELY NOT! It’s a sign that things are getting better, not that things are good!

Be happy with things as they are. A good sign. A promising sign. Not a sign that really means a ton, but it’s definitely not a bad thing. It is genuinely interesting.

Cool.

This is not a gambling advice column. I do not know or care which longshots are good, and if you’re banking on these rookies’ summer league performances to be your compass then… well… maybe you should do it because you’re probably going to find a way to lose that money anyway. The Charlottes have moved from “The Field” to a team with active odds, but it’s not a safe bet.

That said, the fact this happened ruled. There are people who are extremely high on Knueppel, McNeeley, and James. I can’t watch college, and summer league makes me laugh too much to pay attention, so I really can’t confirm.

But they won. So, again, WOO!

Ultimately, I recommend maybe not putting bets down, but go cheer for a team that needs active hopeful fans. I’m sorry to not encourage much hope, but you can definitely find that elsewhere. For now, anyway. I’m sure someone from Atlanta will want to compare offseasons soon.