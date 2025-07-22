Chris Paul's Clippers return is not the fairy tale it appears to be

Chris Paul announced on Monday his intentions to return to the Los Angeles Clippers on a one-year deal worth $3.6 million. The 12-time NBA All-Star point guard is set to enter his 21st season in the NBA, and it will likely be his last.

Paul returns to a place that feels like home with the Clippers. He played with the franchise from 2011 to 2017 and was a part of the big three that featured him, Blake Griffin, and DeAndre Jordan, also known as Lob City. Paul played some of the best basketball of his career with the Clippers.

The Clippers recorded great regular seasons during Paul's tenure, but could never ride the momentum into the NBA playoffs. With Paul returning to Hollywood, many expect him to have a significant role with the Clippers, the second time around. Recent reports suggest, however, that Paul's return to the Clippers isn't the fairy tale it appears to be.

Chris Paul's role with the Clippers next season

According to ESPN NBA Senior Insider Brian Windhorst, Paul is expected to see fewer minutes with the Clippers than many expect he would.

"From what I understand, he's not gonna have guaranteed playing time. There are going to be nights where James Harden and their backup Kris Dunn get the minutes at point guard, and Chris Paul might not play at all. He has understood that," said Windhorst.

While unfortunate for Paul to return to the Clippers and not see any minutes at all, it shouldn't come as a surprise to some. Paul hasn't averaged 10 or more points per game since his final season with the Phoenix Suns in 2022-23.

There's no argument that Paul's talent has been decreasing the last few seasons. Last season with the San Antonio Spurs, Paul averaged 8.8 points per game, 7.4 assists, and 3.6 rebounds.

What should happen with Paul on the Clippers?

Despite his regressing talent and the report that he will hardly play at all with the Clippers, Paul deserves at least some playing time next season as a veteran leader. A majority of the time, Paul will probably only receive five to seven minutes of playing time. There may be other scenarios in games where his playing time is increased.

It'll be interesting to see how far the Clippers can take Paul in a loaded Western Conference in what could be his final season in the NBA. The Clippers fell in the first round to the Denver Nuggets this past season.