Christian Braun knows his role and he excels in it

Christian Braun landed at No. 19 on FanSided's 25-under-25 NBA Player Rankings this season, ranking the best young players in the NBA. Check out the rest of the list here.

Christian Braun knows exactly who he is.

Many players enter the league having been the best player on their team since they were in kindergarten. They have hopes and expecations — often fueled by thos in their inner circles — of being All-Stars, superstars, of making the biggest money by getting buckets and creating highlights.

Christian Bruan came into the league knowing exactly why he was there. Play defense. Finish plays. Don’t make mistakes.

In his three seasons, he’s only sharpened those things. Last year, Braun was second in the league in transition points per game. Braun figured out early that all he had to do was create opportunities for Nikola Jokić to make passes and finish the layup.

In his first two seasons, he struggled with finishing. Last year, he became an elite finisher, especially in transition. Yes, Jokić finds him on outlet passes for high-percentage opportunities. But he also finishes tough layups through contact. He pump fakes to watch defenders fly by.

Braun took a step back defensively last season, in part because of the personnel and chemistry issues the Denver Nuggets faced. He struggled early in navigating screen actions. He was great in isolation, able to use his athleticism to prevent penetration. But screens peeled him off and created gaps that defenses tore to shreds with Jokic’s passivity.

By the end of the season, though, he’s improved dramatically. A big reason that the Nuggets had a chance to push the Thunder to Game 7 in their second-round series was Braun’s defense on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He also managed to bother James Harden into a more passive series as their first-round matchup went on.

Christian Braun has become essential for the Denver Nuggets

This season, Braun has clearly been in the gym. He looks jacked and ready to be a much more physical presence. He and Aaron Gordon have made it clear they’re taking the reins and responsibility for setting a better tone defensively.

In addition, Braun’s passing continues to improve. He can run pick and roll with Jokic now, adding another layer ot the Nuggets’ weapons.

His perimeter shot is still a work in progress and the biggest thing for him to improve upon, but he already shot 40 percent on limited volume last season. As he becomes more comfortable shooting under contest and finding looks from the perimeter, he can evolve into a top-tier 3-and-D player around the best offensive engine in the NBA in Jokic.

Braun is a favorite of everyone in the Nuggets organization. Players, coaches, management, and ownership all love his attitude and work ethic. A big reason the Nuggets moved on from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the summer of 2024 was that ownership made it clear they were comfortable with Braun starting.

Jokic is so incredible that good players can vanish in his shadow. It’s easy to call Braun a “Jokic merchant” because 20 percent of his buckets were created off Jokic assists last season. But Braun has shown that he’s a savvy cutter and great finisher no matter who is setting him up. He also knows how to play off the other players on his team and find the gaps he needs to.

For a player who isn’t perimeter-oriented, nothing is ever clogged with Braun on the floor. He has the feel for the game you need to play next to Jokic, and his synergy with the starters is a two-way street. Yes, Jokic, Murray, and Gordon make Braun better. But Braun returns that with sharp cuts, off-ball movement, and transition creation.

Christian Braun may never be an All-Star. But he’s the type of player who will play 12 years in the league and rarely if ever miss the playoffs. All he’s known from high school to college to the NBA is winning and being in position for championships. He’s the kind of player you want in your laundry if you’re trying to win a game, and that’s better than being on any marquee for losing teams.