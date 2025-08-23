Comparing Paige Bueckers' rookie year with the past five No. 1 WNBA draft picks

Despite the Dallas Wings having a less-than-ideal season and already being eliminated from playoff contention, it is no secret that they hit the jackpot with rookie Paige Bueckers. Bueckers has had a historic rookie season that has left fans wondering if she is the best rookie to come to the WNBA in recent years. So let's settle the debate once and for all, comparing her phenomenal year to the rookie years of the last five No. 1s to go before her: Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, Rhyne Howard, Charli Collier and Sabrina Ionescu.

Bueckers is currently averaging 19.7 points in 34.0 minutes per game. She has started each game she's been available to play, and a lot of the Wings' game runs through her. She is not alone in taking this on in her rookie season: 2024 first-overall pick Caitlin Clark has a similar story. Clark averaged 19.2 points in 35.4 minutes per game while also starting each game for the Fever. The 2023 No. 1, Aliyah Boston, and 2022 pick Rhyne Howard also played heavy roles for their respective teams during their rookie seasons: Boston averaged 14.5 points in 31.2 minutes per game, and Howard averaged 16.2 points in 31.4 minutes per game.

Before them, 2020 No. 1 pick Sabrina Ionescu and 2021's Charli Collier had different experiences in their debut years. Collier, like Bueckers, was also drafted by the Dallas Wings, but that is about the only comparable trait. Collier averaged 3.4 points in 12.3 minutes per game in her rookie season. Unfortunately, she never truly found her footing in the W and was waived from the Wings before the 2023 season. Ionescu, on the other hand, had her rookie season cut short after only 3 games due to an ankle injury. (Although she did show out during those three games, averaging 18.3 points and getting the start in each.)

We all know Sabrina Ionescu bounced back despite suffering a devastating injury to start her professional career - since then, she has been a force in this league. That being said, the No. 1 picks most comparable to Bueckers' are Clark, Boston, and Howard — so let's take a closer look.

How does Paige Bueckers' rookie year stack up with the best debuts in recent WNBA history?

Clark holds the record for most points scored during a rookie year, with 769 points in 40 games. Bueckers currently has 570 in 29 games. With only 8 games left in the season, it is not looking likely that she will claim Clark's title, but anything is possible (especially with how she's playing right now). Clark also holds the record for most assists during a rookie year with 337; Bueckers currently has 153. Clark holds yet another record for most double-digit scoring games in a rookie season with 34. Bueckers is actually on track to beat this: She has 29 straight double-digit games, and with 8 games left, it looks like she could clear Clark's mark.

Bueckers has been a sharp-shooter her entire career, and this is definitely something that has translated well into the W. She's shooting 47.4% from the floor this season; Aliyah Boston is the only one to have her beat at 57.8% as a rookie. Just this week, Bueckers claimed a couple of records of her own when she scored 44 points against the Los Angeles Sparks. She now has the most points scored in a game by any rookie.

I mean…Paige Bueckers is insane. Her 44 points tonight vs. the Sparks is:



*the most points in a game by a rookie in WNBA history

*the most points in a game by any player this season

*the first 40-piece in league history on 80% FG pic.twitter.com/4dPMzWYDCY — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) August 21, 2025

Finally, I believe Bueckers' lack of turnovers is important to note when comparing these past rookies. Clark holds the record for most turnovers by a rookie with 223. Currently, Bueckers has only recorded 61, a far more efficient pace. Howard only had 53, and Boston recorded 75 during her debut campaign.

While everyone is entitled to their own opinion, it is undeniable that Bueckers is one of the best rookies we have seen enter the league. Is she the best in recent years? I don't think there is a definitive answer to that, but there is surely an argument to be made.