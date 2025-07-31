Dallas Mavericks full preseason schedule: Every game and how to watch

The Dallas Mavericks have officially announced their preseason schedule for the 2025-26 season. They are expected to be one of the more interesting teams to watch this season for a variety of reasons.

Obviously, this being the first full season without Luka Dončić, fans are curious to see how the Mavericks will do with Anthony Davis being the star. On top of that, they are hopeful for the return of Kyrie Irving as he recovers from an ACL tear. And then there is No. 1 pick, Cooper Flagg. He has only given us two games worth of NBA action in the summer league, and fans want to see how an 18-year-old responds to playing with grown men.

Now that the preseason schedule is released, fans can now mark their calendars on this new looked Dallas team. The full regular-season schedule should be released in late August.

Dallas Mavericks 2025 preseason schedule

The following matchups down below are the Mavericks' first four games before their first regular season game.

Oct 6: Oklahoma City Thunder at Dallas Mavericks, 7:30 p.m. CT, Dickies Arena

Oklahoma City Thunder at Dallas Mavericks, 7:30 p.m. CT, Dickies Arena Oct 11: Charlotte Hornets at Dallas Mavericks, 7:30 p.m. CT, American Airlines Center

Charlotte Hornets at Dallas Mavericks, 7:30 p.m. CT, American Airlines Center Oct 13: Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz, 8:00 p.m. CT, Delta Center

Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz, 8:00 p.m. CT, Delta Center Oct 15: Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Lakers, 9:00 p.m. CT, T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas)

How to watch Mavericks preseason games?

There are many ways fans can watch Maverick preseason games. Preseason games usually aren't included on League Pass but should be available to fans in the Dallas area on a local broadcast. In addition, with Flagg on the roster, it's possible that one of their preseason games, particularly against the Lakers, gets the national TV treatment.

Which games are the most exciting?

Given how NBA stars are unlikely to play much, if at all, in the preseason, the games with the most potential are their first and last game. The first being against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the reigning champs. If there is one quarter or half where the starters play, it may be a teaser for a potential playoff showdown.

Their last game in the preseason against the Lakers was an intentional choice by the NBA. It boils down to the Luka Dončić trade, LeBron James, and Cooper Flagg. Since it is the last game before the Mavericks start the regular season, they will play their starters for at minimum the first half. The Lakers will likely be playing their starters because that is their second to last game of the preseason.