The Detroit Pistons are quietly becoming one of the biggest losers of the 2025 offseason after allowing both Dennis Schroder and Tim Hardaway Jr. to leave in free agency — without a ton of immediate options to replace them. Schroder inked a three-year, $45 million deal with the Sacramento Kings, while Hardaway Jr. signed a one-year veteran minimum contract with the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday afternoon.

For a team fresh off its most successful season in years, Detroit’s lack of urgency is surprising.

Just one year removed from finishing 14–68 and dead last in the Eastern Conference, the Pistons made a massive leap in 2024–25 — winning 44 games and securing the sixth seed. Though they fell to the New York Knicks in the first round, the turnaround was enough to shift national perception and inject long-lost optimism into the franchise.

Much of that progress, however, was fueled by their veteran additions. And while the East has never been more wide-open, Detroit has chosen to let those veterans walk.

The Cost of Complacency

Schroder, despite bouncing between Brooklyn and Golden State in the two seasons prior, proved to be a stabilizing presence in Detroit. He averaged 10.8 points and 5.3 assists on 37.8% shooting and was a key facilitator for the Pistons’ second unit.

Hardaway Jr., another mid-tier but steady performer, chipped in 11.0 points per game while shooting 40.6% from the field and 36.8% from three. Both players offered much-needed spacing, experience and scoring to a young Pistons roster trying to establish a winning culture.

Now, both are gone — and the Pistons haven’t done much to replace them.

To make matters worse, Malik Beasley is currently under investigation for potentially betting on NBA games, a scandal that could lead to a third major rotational loss. Momentum is quickly turning into mismanagement.

Pistons response: Caris LeVert and a thin market

In response to their losses, the Pistons signed Caris LeVert to a two-year, $29 million deal. LeVert split last season between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks, averaging 12.1 points on 46.7% shooting in 64 games. While a useful scorer and ball-handler, LeVert alone won’t fill the void left behind by Schroder and Hardaway Jr.

Beyond that, Detroit’s options are slim. Notable remaining free agents include:

Duncan Robinson – still negotiating with Miami, expected to return.

Alec Burks – a familiar name, previously with Detroit.

Russell Westbrook – a potential backup point guard with uneven upside.

Precious Achiuwa and Gary Payton II – defensive-minded role players.

Unless Detroit moves quickly, the roster could lose its competitive edge heading into next season.

Time is money — and wfins

The Pistons took a massive step forward last season. But the NBA doesn’t reward standing still — especially for developing teams.

Losing three key pieces, while failing to make substantial upgrades, puts Detroit at risk of sliding backward. In a league where the margin between 14 wins and 44 is razor thin, every decision counts.