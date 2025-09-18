Who is the first player off the bench for the Houston Rockets?

Some franchises would simply rely on internal development and the perception of an upward trajectory after a 52-win season led by young talent. However, the Houston Rockets did not do that and were, instead, quite busy this summer.

Houston changed its roster composition in a prominent way with the headline-grabbing acquisition of Kevin Durant, landing the future Hall of Fame forward at a (very) reasonable price and without having to gut the team's future plans. From there, the Rockets further bolstered their depth with the additions of quality veteran role players like Dorian Finney-Smith and Clint Capela while keeping Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams on reasonable contracts.

As such, expectations are quite high for the Rockets in 2025-26, particularly after last season's success and another step forward from Alperen Sengun at EuroBasket. Those expectations will not change based on the team's starting lineup decisions, but Houston does have an intriguing choice to make, both in who starts and which player is the team's most prominent reserve.

Who's the 6th man in Houston?

At this point, it seems relatively safe to write four players in pen when it comes to the opening night starting lineup for the Rockets -- Durant, Sengun, Fred VanVleet, and Amen Thompson. Thompson did come off the bench for 27 of his 69 appearances last season, but he is an emerging star, and it would be fairly shocking to see him in a bench role again. Still, there is uncertainty with the fifth spot, in part because Houston has so many starting-quality options.

It would be logical to remove the team's backup centers -- Capela and Adams -- from the equation, even if Houston does have a penchant for playing two bigs together. That could be a supporting look but, outside of a particular matchup, it seems unlikely to be the starting lineup. Houston did invest heavily in Reed Sheppard, spending the No. 3 pick on the Kentucky guard in the 2024 draft, but he isn't quite proven enough to pencil in alongside VanVleet, and Houston's backcourt would be quite small in that case.

With due respect to Aaron Holiday and Jae'Sean Tate, that likely leaves Jabari Smith Jr., Dorian Finney-Smith, and Tari Eason as the options for fifth starter and sixth man roles. Smith Jr. is the most established in Houston, both as a former high-lottery pick and also as a player who has made 194 starts in his first three seasons with the Rockets. Smith Jr. also signed a lucrative extension this summer, and he provides versatility with size, shooting, and defense.

Eason is a defense-first terror who, when paired with Thompson, could form one of the league's most destructive duos. He also took a meaningful step forward offensively last season, averaging 12.0 points per game, and Eason is certainly a starting-caliber forward on most teams.

Then, Finney-Smith arrives with clear pedigree, experience next to Durant, and a more "traditional" 3-and-D skill set. The 32-year-old shot 41.1 percent from 3-point range in Brooklyn and Los Angeles last season, and even if Finney-Smith isn't the athlete of Eason or the versatile piece that Smith Jr. is, he wouldn't look out of place with the starters.

Ultimately, the Rockets have the luxury of picking and choosing. Ime Udoka may want a firm "primary look" in the starting lineup, and that could lean toward one group every game. Does he prioritize the shooting? If so, it might be Finney-Smith. If he wants size, it could be Smith Jr., and if it is defensive havoc and positive variance, it could be Eason.

Given the contract and pedigree, the safest bet may be Smith Jr., especially given how big Houston elected to play at times last season. But when examining the competition, it is safe to say the Rockets don't really have any bad options.