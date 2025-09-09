NBA stock watch: Markkanen, Sengun, Fontecchio shine at EuroBasket

The stars are shining at EuroBasket, with Luka Dončić, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Franz Wagner, and others still in the mix as the knockout round continues. Unfortunately for broad interest, Nikola Jokić and Kristaps Porziņģis are no longer taking part in the event after the eliminations of Serbia and Latvia, respectively, but there is still plenty to watch from NBA perspective.

In fact, a handful of players have clearly raised their NBA stock during the event, either leveling up with standout performances and showing encouraging signs as they continue an ascent. Here is a look at a few players who fit that criteria through five or six EuroBasket efforts.

Lauri Markkanen

Lauri Markkanen is a former NBA Most Improved Player winner and All-Star selection, so it might seem strange to see him pop up on a list of players raising their stock internationally. However, the 2024-25 season was not strong for Markkanen. He averaged only 19.0 points and 5.9 rebounds per game in 47 appearances for the struggling Utah Jazz, and his standout efficiency dropped quite a bit to 57.1 percent true shooting.

That sparked whispers that Markkanen's massive contract could quickly become a liability for Utah, but his play at EuroBasket has stemmed those murmurs. Markkanen is averaging 26 points per game for Finland, leading the team to the quarterfinals, and he also looks healthy and ready to restore his previous perception in NBA circles.

Simone Fontecchio

Fontecchio has long been a favorite of NBA sickos (used in the nicest way possible), and that was definitely the case after he averaged 15.4 points per game with the Pistons following a midseason trade in 2023-24. However, Fontecchio wasn't used a great deal last season, averaging only 16.5 minutes per game, and he landed in Miami for the 2025-26 campaign. The 6'8 forward could be quite useful for Miami, but before that, he is averaging 16.7 points and 5.5 rebounds for Italy at EuroBasket, including a 39-point explosion earlier in the tournament.

Pelle Larsson

Sweden is no longer active in the EuroBasket field at the time of this post, but Larsson left a quality impression. The second-year player from Arizona saw some time for the Miami Heat a year ago, but he could be in line for more after an encouraging summer. He showed positive signs at NBA Summer League, and Larsson put up 18.8 points per game in EuroBasket play. He didn't shoot it very well from 3-point range (8 for 31 overall), but Larsson was able to maintain reasonable efficiency and still put up numbers despite those small-sample struggles. He's an ascendant young player for the Heat.

Neemias Queta

Portugal's EuroBasket run is over, but Queta performed quite well. The 26-year-old center put up 15.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.7 stocks per game in six appearances, doing it all in only 24.0 minutes per contest. Queta started the tournament with a 23-point, 18-rebound, 4-block explosion, and he blocked at least one shot in every appearance. His role will be much different with the Boston Celtics than it was for Portugal, but there are clearly minutes available in the frontcourt for the retooling Celtics, and Queta could help to fill some of them.

Alperen Şengün

Unlike the other players on this list, Şengün didn't really "need to" level up at EuroBasket. After all, he is coming off an All-Star season in which he averaged 19.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game for a very good Houston Rockets team. However, Şengün's showing at EuroBasket could forecast even more from the talented Turkish big man. In his first six games, Şengün averaged 22.0 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game, shooting 62.5 percent from the field in the process. He's been dominant at times for Turkey and, if he can make another mini-leap in 2025-26, Houston would be even scarier to deal with for opposing defenses.