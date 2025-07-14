Full 2025 WNBA All-Star Game schedule: Date, time, channel & how to watch

The WNBA All-Star Game is the league's premier midseason showcase, and we already know the rosters will feature some of the best players and brightest stars in the league. This isn't just one game but a full weekend of must-watch WNBA celebration.

When and where is the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game?

The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game is at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, where Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are based. The game itself will be played Saturday, July 19, starting at 8:30 p.m. As many as 70,000 people are expected to attend some or all of the weekend's events. Gainbridge Fieldhouse holds just over 17,000 fans for basketball games, and the event has been sold out since late April.

The Indiana Fever joined the WNBA in 2000, but this is the first time in franchise history they will host the All-Star Game. The decision to bring the event to Indiana was clearly influenced by the explosive popularity of Caitlin Clark and a change from recent trends. Three of the last five All-Star Games were held in Las Vegas. The event has also been held three times in Phoenix, three times in Connecticut and three times in New York City.

TV channel and broadcast details

The WNBA All-Star Game will air on ABC. The official pre-game show, WNBA Countdown, will be hosted by Andraya Carter, Carolyn Peck, and Chiney Ogwumike. Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, and Holly Rowe will be the announcers for the game itself.

Streaming options for watching the game live

In addition to ABC, the game will be available to steam live on ESPN+ and Disney+, including Spanish-language broadcasts. You can also stream through over-the-top services like Fubo or YouTube TV.

Full weekend schedule of events

There is a whole lot more to All-Star Weekend than just the All-Star Game.

The WNBA STARRY® 3-Point Contest and Kia WNBA Skills Challenge will be both be held on Friday, July 18, starting at 8:00 p.m. Both events will be broadcast on ESPN and available to stream through ESPN+, Disney+, Fubo or YouTube TV. The full field for the 3-Point Contest hasn't been announced yet, but rookie Sonia Citron and defending star Sabrina Ionescu have both said they will participate. There are rumors that Caitlin Clark may join as well.