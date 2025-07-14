WNBA All-Star rosters 2025: Full player list, snubs and replacements

The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 19, and we already know who will be taking the floor in the league's midseason showcase.

Official 2025 WNBA All-Star Rosters

Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier were named All-Star captains because they received the most fan votes this year. They selected their rosters in a draft, with Clark receiving the first pick as the leading vote-getter. They first needed to choose from the players selected as starters by the fan vote, before moving into the pool of reserves chosen by the league's coaches.

Cheryl Reeve of the Minnesota Lynx and Sandy Brondello of the New York Liberty were named All-Star coaches, however Clark and Collier arranged a swap so that Reeve could coach Collier's team. (Collier plays for Reeve and the Lynx).

TEAM CLARK TEAM COLLIER Caitlin Clark Napheesa Collier Aliyah Boston Breanna Stewart Sabrina Ionescu Allisha Gray A'ja Wilson Nneka Ogwumike Satou Sabally Paige Bueckers Kelsey Mitchell Courtney Williams Gabby Williams Skylar Diggins Sonia Citron Angel Reese Kiki Iriafen Alyssa Thomas Jackie Young Kelsey Plum Kayla Thornton Rhyne Howard

First-time All-Stars and notable returns

Rookies making the All-Star team is certainly not unprecedented — both Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese were selected last year. But the 2025 All-Star rosters feature three rookies — Paige Bueckers of the Dallas Wings, and Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen of the Washington Mystics. According to ESPN, this is the first time since 2011 that through rookies made the All-Star team

But the rookies aren't the only ones making their first All-Star appearances. Kayla Thornton of the Golden State Valkyries and Gabby Williams of the Seattle Storm are both first-time selections.

Thornton is in her 10th WNBA season, averaging 14.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game. She won a championship with the New York Liberty last season but went unprotected and was selected by the Valkyries in their expansion draft. She has been a rock for the brand-new franchise, leading the team in points, rebounds and steals as they fight to become the first expansion team in league history to make the playoffs in their inaugural season.

Williams is in her seventh WNBA season, enjoying a career year for the Storm. She's missed big portions of the past two seasons but started every game for the Storm this year, averaging 14.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.

In addition to those players making their first appearances, Nneka Ogwumike has hit a milestone with her 10th All-Star appearance. She joins Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Tamika Catchings and Brittney Griner as the only players in league history with 10-of-more All-Star selections. She's in rare territory but still may need a miracle to break Bird's record of 13.

Injury replacements and last-minute additions

As of right now, no one on either roster has withdrawn because of injury. However, both Satou Sabally of Team Clark and Rhyne Howard of Team Collier, have missed games recently and both are listed as day-to-day.

If either player withdraws because of injury, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert would name their replacement.

Who got snubbed?

Every WNBA All-Star roster comes with snubs, and the 2025 edition is no exception. The two that have drawn the most attention were Brittney Sykes of the Washington Mystics, Natasha Cloud of the New York Liberty and Kayla McBride of the Lynx.

Sykes was passed over for her two rookie teammates — Citron and Iriafen — despite leading her team in scoring and assists, averaging 17.6 points, 4.5 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game. She's never made an All-Star team before but is having a career season and both Chiney Ogwumike and Bird identified her as the biggest snub on the A Touch More podcast.

Cloud took over for Courtney Vandersloot as the starting point guard of the defending champion Liberty and has been sensational. She's averaged 9.6 points, 6.1 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game and ESPN's Kendra Andrews laid out her compelling All-Star case:

"She began the season on fire, and while she had a bit of an inconsistent June, she is third in the league in assists with 6.5 per game and also third in assist-to-turnover ratio at 3.17. She's also one of the league's premier guard defenders. Cloud has filled a facilitator hole for the Liberty, and while she's still striking the balance between facilitator and scorer, she made a strong case for an All-Star selection."

ESPN's Kevin Pelton picked Kayla McBride for the biggest snub, saying, "McBride joins Hall of Famer Seimone Augustus in 2009 as the second player in league history not chosen as an All-Star after averaging at least 15 points with a true shooting percentage better than 64%." McBride would have made three All-Star selections for the Lynx, which shouldn't be that big a deal for the best team in the league.