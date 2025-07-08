Full Hawks Summer League schedule, projected roster and how to watch

The NBA is buzzing about the Atlanta Hawks, which is not exactly the norm. Newly appointed general manager Onsi Saleh put together a stellar two-week period of activity, headlined by a universally-lauded NBA Draft trade to land a future unprotected pick from the New Orleans Pelicans. From a present-day perspective, the Hawks added both Kristaps Porziņģis (via a three-team trade) and Nickeil Alexander-Walker to the mix, and Atlanta also brought in an elite-level shooter in Luke Kennard to provide depth and bench help.

While this year's first round pick, former Georgia Bulldogs big man Asa Newell, will not draw quite the attention that No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher commanded last summer, the Hawks are also a very intriguing team to monitor in the 2025 Las Vegas Summer League. Atlanta's roster is full of interesting young players, and the Hawks also have a few roster spots and Two-Way slots available for prospects to earn with strong performances.

Las Vegas Summer League Schedule

Hawks vs. Heat -- Friday, July 11, 1:30 pm ET -- Thomas & Mack Center -- ESPN2

Hawks vs. Suns -- Sunday, July 13, 3:30 pm ET -- Cox Pavilion -- NBA TV

Hawks vs. Rockets -- Monday, July 14, 4:30 pm ET -- Thomas & Mack Center -- NBA TV

Hawks vs. Grizzlies -- Thursday, July 17, 6 pm ET -- Cox Pavilion -- NBA TV

Atlanta will also participate in at least one more game between July 18 and July 20. The date, time and opponent for game 5 will be decided based on the results of the Hawks' first four games.

Atlanta's schedule features a division rival in the Miami Heat in Friday's LVSL opener. The Hawks also take on a trio of Western Conference opponents, including a team in the Houston Rockets that Atlanta just completed a trade with involving Clint Capela, David Roddy, and Daeqwon Plowden.

How to watch Hawks SL action

The specific TV listings are referenced on the schedule above, with each game available on national television. That includes three NBA TV games and a matchup on ESPN2. On top of that, the Hawks are making these games available locally on FanDuel Sports Network

Projected Atlanta Hawks Summer League roster

Kobe Bufkin, G, 6'5, Michigan

Lamont Butler, G, 6'2, Kentucky

Nikola Đurišić, G/F, 6'8, Mega/Serbia

Adam Flagler, G, 6'3, Baylor

Javan Johnson, F, 6'6, DePaul

Kobe Johnson, G/F, 6'6, UCLA

Nelly Junior Joseph, F, 6'10, New Mexico

Jack McVeigh, F, 6'8, Australia

Dwight Murray Jr., G, 6'0, Rider

Eli Ndiaye, F, 6'8, Real Madrid/Senegal

Asa Newell, F/C, 6'11, Georgia

Deivon Smith, G, 6'0, St. John's

Jake Stephens, C, 6'11, Chattanooga

Jacob Toppin, F, 6'8, Kentucky

Jack White, F, 6'6, Duke/Australia

Atlanta's roster is full of players that either boast NBA experience, have direct ties to the organization, or both. Newell is the headliner as the 2025 first round pick, and he should be in line for a big role. Kobe Bufkin enters his third NBA season after he was the No. 15 pick in 2023, and though he has flashed intriguing signs, Bufkin has battled injuries in his first two seasons.

Eli Ndiaye is signed to a Two-Way contract in Atlanta, and Nikola Đurišić remains unsigned after the Hawks drafted him in the second round in 2024. Adam Flagler spent the last two seasons in Oklahoma City on a Two-Way contract, earning an NBA title after winning a national championship at Baylor. Jack White and Jack McVeigh also bring previous NBA experience, and the Hawks made Kobe Johnson and Lamont Butler priority targets as undrafted free agents in the 2025 draft.