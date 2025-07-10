Full Timberwolves Summer League schedule, projected roster, and how to watch

While the Wolves aren't fielding a squad of ballyhooed lottery picks for the 2K26 Summer League, Minnesota fans will still have plenty to be intrigued about. Rob Dillingham serves as the Timberwolves' marquee name, and this will be the first opportunity he'll have to showcase whatever leaps he's about to make in the coming season.

Dillingham leads a 14-man squad, with other notable names including newly minted guard Jaylen Clark and the Timberwolves' latest first round pick Joan Beringer. The rest of the roster is largely filled up by call-ups from Minnesota's G League affiliate the Iowa Wolves, and a few names from the developmental Ignite team.

Full Timberwolves roster for NBA 2K26 Summer League

Player # Name Position College/Country 24 Amari Bailey G UCLA/USA 19 Joan Beringer C Cedevita Olimpija (Slovenia)/France 16 Martez Brown F Lincoln Memorial University/USA 23 Jamal Cain F Oakland/USA 22 Jaylen Clark G UCLA/USA 4 Rob Dillingham G Kentucky/USA 20 Nojel Eastern G Purdue/USA 14 Jesse Edwards C West Virginia/USA 31 CJ Fulton G Charleston/Ireland 33 Leonard Miller F G League Ignite/USA 13 Tristen Newton G Connecticut/USA 17 Babacar Sane F G League Ignite/USA 1 Terrence Shannon, Jr. G Illinois/USA 12 Des Watson G Loyola/USA

Is Ant Edwards' co-star already in Minnesota?

Quietly, Minnesota is in the midst of a very important free agency period. Anthony Edwards is entering his prime and the past two playoff series have shown exactly what he and the Wolves need to reach the next level.

Even after his next jump, being the Wolves' sole playmaker and primary scorer is a lot to dump on Ant's plate, especially in a powerful and constantly improving Western Conference. And that's exactly what they've been trying to improve in the offseason. Minnesota has been linked to plenty of splashy, name-brand, versatile playmakers: Yahoo Sports' Garrett Kerman had them trying to add Kevin Durant and Darius Garland, and there are rumors that they are to make a strong push for Bradley Beal once Phoenix buys him out. But Durant is on the Rockets. Howard Beck basically guaranteed that Beal is basically already a Clipper on The Zach Lowe Show. Cleveland will likely be unwilling to part with their young core willingly.

And none of that might matter if Rob Dillingham becomes who the Wolves need, and who they saw glimpses of in 2025. The Wolves made waves by trading to take him with the 8th pick, and if it wasn't for the KAT trade, Dillingham might have seen the playing time that came with such an investment.

Instead, flashes of his near-limitless ceiling were dulled a bit by spotty catch-and-shoot numbers, a tendency to over-dribble, and frustration at spotty playing time. But recent reports indicate that he's taking all the necessary steps to become the floor general and secondary points generator that Minnesota needs, and right on schedule. Athlon Sports' Cholo Martin Magsino reports that Minnesota's rookies already see Dillingham as the leader of Minnesota's Summer League roster, and that his playmaking in the pick-and-roll is among the best they've ever seen. Dillingham himself has been vocal about how much he's taken veteran Mike Conley's mentorship to heart.

And if that playmaking and leadership end up translating to Summer League and in-season play? Dillingham will easily shed his current status as appealing potential and trade capital.

Minnesota Timberwolves' NBA 2K26 Summer League schedule

Currently, the Wolves have five guaranteed games for the 2K26 Summer League. Per Summer League rules, four matchups have already been set in stone, with the fifth to be determined pending Minnesota ending with a top four record not.

Date Time (CT) Opponent Broadcast Thursday, July 10 2:30 PM New Orleans ESPN2/FDSN EXTRA Saturday, July 12 9:00 PM Denver NBA TV/FDSN Tuesday, July 15 3:30 PM Detroit NBA TV/FDSN Wednesday, July 16 4:00 PM Phoenix NBA TV/FDSN

A duel of lottery guards

The matchup of most interest will likely come in Game 1 against the Pelicans (good call, ESPN2). Dillingham's matchup against New Orleans' shiny new point guard Jeremiah Fears is a duel between two clones: both are undersized but electric scorers who excel at creating their own shots, but have trouble with spot-up shooting. Fears has more do-it-all potential, Dillingham has the higher ceiling. Expect fireworks.

But Minnesota's roster isn't just limited to Rob Dillingham. Their 17th pick from this year, Joan Beringer, might be the second big that they also need. Profiled as a skinny and raw but hyper athletic rim runner, Beringer comes in as an immediate lob threat. He'll also come in as one of Minnesota's best defenders, as he's proven quick enough to keep up on the perimeter despite his size. And as raw as he is, Beringer also enters the league with professional experience under his belt: at just 18, he was moved up to a senior team in the Adriatic League, and finished last season as a blocks leader. His team also won the Slovenian Cup.

Beringer will also get to test his chops out against New Orleans' other lottery pick Derik Queen in a battle of offense and defense. Keep an eye out for him in the matchup against Phoenix as well, where he squares off against his class' premier center Khaman Maluach.