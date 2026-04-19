Hawks are ready to prove Trae Young was holding them back

Rumor had spread that the Atlanta Hawks were going to shop Trae Young around as the first half of this season dragged on. When the Hawks finally pulled the trigger, sending Young to the Washington Wizards, it felt like waving the white flag — but little did they know, it was actually a release valve releasing pressure. Not the pressure of becoming a contender in the Eastern Conference; the pressure of feeling like this team was being held back.

Young was always going to be the face of the Hawks’ franchise as long as he was in Atlanta. If they didn’t trade Young, they would have never discovered the full potential of Jalen Johnson, who was a first-time All-Star this season. Nickeil Walker-Alexander had a breakout campaign as well, averaging more than 20 a game and positioning himself as the frontrunner for Most Improved Player. Believe it or not, Young was holding back the Hawks potential with its young core, which is why Young being gone will see this team accomplish something Young always struggled with — no matter what happens in this first-round series against the New York Knicks.

Why the Atlanta Hawks should be optimistic about post-Trae Young era

Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) dribbles between Cleveland Cavaliers guard Keon Ellis (14) and guard Max Strus (2) in the first quarter at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

Young was hampered by injuries this season, playing in only10 games with the Hawks before he was traded. That gave head coach Quin Snyder freedom to tinker a bit more, to craft a team more in his own image and the image of the whole roster — rather than just its point guard. Trading Young felt more like a necessity than a desperate attempt at rebuilding on the fly. It ended up working, and now this team is showing a potential only Young could dream of.

Without being too hyperbolic, you have to appreciate the Hawks’ turnaround in the second half of the season. They had one of the best records after the All-Star break at 20-6; that’s the type of team that could give the New York Knicks problems. After all, the Knicks had to deal with a young and promising Detroit Pistons team last year in the first round. They’ve also had to face the Indiana Pacers on their rise to Eastern conference contenders.

The Hawks’ trajectory since the All-Star break is showing this team has the potential to turn this young core into a solid foundation. While they fell short in Game 1, it was competitive up until midway through the fourth quarter. If the Hawks can win a game or two in this playoff series, it will be momentum they need to continue building.

What a playoff appearance this season means for Atlanta Hawks’ future

Atlanta Hawks guard CJ McCollum (3) dribbles up court against the New York Knicks during the second half of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Much like how the Pacers and the Pistons used a precocious playoff appearance as a springboard, the Hawks have to have that same feeling. If Atlanta can draft right and add a table-setter (and a more functional bench), there’s no reason why they can’t hang in the East moving forward. It won’t be easy, but there’s room for them. The Pacers should be back in the fold next season; Boston, Detroit and New York will all be top contenders as well. The wild cards are Philadelphia, Orlando and Charlotte.

If the Hawks can routinely avoid the Play-In, they’ll prove investing in this youthful squad was worth it to become consistent participants in the NBA playoffs. Atlanta made the postseason just three times in the seven-and-a-half seasons Young played there. The same year the Hawks traded him, they returned.

In Game 1 on Saturday night, the Hawks’ hot offense was thwarted against a stingy New York Knicks defense. They were held to 102 points after averaging more than 120 points per game after the All-Star break. This team got better after trading Young. The question will be whether they can continue this success without him.

If this experience is what helps them become contenders, it will be proof Young was holding them back all along. Sure, they went to the playoffs three straight seasons and even played in the Eastern Conference Finals with him at the helm. But they never built on that run while Young was around. It was only after they traded him could they reach their full potential.

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