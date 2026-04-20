Hawks’ Zaccharie Risacher situation has reached the breaking point

A potential offseason move could provide the Risacher with the developmental environment he needs to rediscover his rookie-year promise.

He was removed from the starting lineup in March, saw his minute continue to decline and barely played in Game 1 against the Knicks.

The Atlanta Hawks are facing a pivotal decision regarding Zaccharie Risacher, their 2024 No. 1 pick, and his role as the team heads to the playoffs.

It's been a brutal second season for Zaccharie Risacher and even that's probably sugarcoating things. The 2024 No. 1 pick showed plenty of promise last season with the Atlanta Hawks, finishing second in Rookie of the Year voting.

Risacher's production has been underwhelming this season — averaging 9.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.1 assists on 45.5/36.8/64.4 shooting splits. Leading up to the trade deadline, it was reported that Risacher could be on the move.

Risacher was a starter earlier in the season, but he was removed from the starting five in March, which coincided with the Hawks rising from just outside the playoffs to a top-six seed and closing out the season with a 16-5 record. During the last 15 games, Risacher's minutes declined to 16.3 per game, which even included a DNP-CD on April 8. In the Hawks' first playoff game, Risacher played in just 2:29 minutes, and thus, it's easy to see his minutes being cut entirely in the playoffs.

I don't want to say Risacher's career is doomed -- that would be way too harsh. In fairness, the Hawks have a plethora of forwards (especially after trading for Jonathan Kuminga), and he showed plenty of promise as a rookie. Nevertheless, Risacher's time with the Hawks is likely over after this season, and a change of scenery would benefit him.

Why Zaccharie Risacher has struggled with the Hawks

Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Despite being the No. 1 pick, Risacher was never seen as a high-upside player. Instead, he was viewed as a 3-and-D forward with ideal size. Frankly, he was selected No. 1 in large part due to his perceived high floor and the shaky 2024 draft class. The problem is that his two bankable skills are average at best, and outside of that, his all-around game is currently limited.

Risacher's best skill is his 3-point shooting. Yet netting 36.8 percent of his 3s (most of which are open) puts him just above league average. Simply being a solid shooter isn't enough to justify minutes on a competitive team.

Defensively, Risacher is fine, but there's actually a lot of evidence that he's declined since last year, and he's far from an on-ball stopper. On the positive side, he's a quality defensive playmaker, ranking in the 82nd percentile for deflections per 100 possessions according to Databallr.

Unfortunately, Risacher has been a subpar on-ball defender, ranking in the 23rd percentile for perimeter isolation defense per B-Ball Index -- this is a step back from last year's 52nd percentile ranking. And if he's not forcing turnovers, he doesn't offer much value off the ball, defensively ranking in the 24th percentile for helpside defense talent.

This, paired with Risacher's nonexistent self-creation and playmaking, explains why his minutes have been so limited.

Possible fits for Risacher this offseason

Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

With the Hawks trying to become a true contender this offseason, it seems like a certainty that Risacher will be moved. And he'd have some level of a market. Rebuilding teams that can afford to develop him should pounce on the opportunity to add Risacher, and I still think, with some ironing out, he could become a solid contributor.

The Hawks have a surplus of cap space and draft picks, thus they could be ready to add another big piece to truly compete for a title this summer. Giannis Antetokounmpo is the player everyone is waiting to see moved this summer, and the Hawks could possibly be in play; in turn, Risacher could be a throw-in piece of a blockbuster Giannis trade. Milwaukee strikes me as a solid spot for Risacher to grow and develop.

I also like his fit with the Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls, Dallas Mavericks, or Memphis Grizzlies. Although trades with these teams would be of a much smaller magnitude. In any event, it's fair to expect Risacher to find a new home this summer, and hopefully, this would help get his career back on track.

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