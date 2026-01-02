Recently, NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the Atlanta Hawks are open to trading Zaccharie Risacher, who was just the No. 1 overall pick in 2024. A Risacher trade isn't guaranteed ahead of February's deadline, but it's clearly possible.

That begs the question, though, who are some other top picks from recent years who would benefit from being traded? For this list, we'll focus on four top-five picks (including Risacher) since 2020 who could thrive in a new home.

Zaccharie Risacher

Zaccharie Risacher is the most obvious recent top pick who would benefit from a new home. As noted, Marc Stein reported that Risacher hasn't developed the way that the Hawks had hoped, and he could be on the move. Stein specifically mentioned the Dallas Mavericks being in play, as the two sides have discussed a trade for Davis.

There's no denying that this season has been disappointing for Risacher; his points per game are down to 10.7 while he is shooting just 33.8 percent from beyond the arc. As a reminder, Risacher's shooting was his main selling point as a prospect. I don't think Risacher has star upside, but he could end up being an amazing role player, and he is still just in his second year.

Undoubtedly, many teams will be in the mix for him ahead of the deadline. From Risacher's perspective, moving to a team that has a less crowded wing room and is on a clear rebuilding timeline would benefit him.

LaMelo Ball

Golden State Warriors v Charlotte Hornets | Jared C. Tilton/GettyImages

LaMelo Ball is the biggest name on this list. He was the No. 3 pick back in 2020, despite his talent, Ball hasn't been put in a winning situation with the Charlotte Hornets. There has been a lot of reporting indicating that the two sides could split up ahead of the deadline.

Undoubtedly, Ball is a tricky evaluation. His gifts as a scorer and passer are undeniable. Yet he is often injured, and there are questions about his decision-making and defense. Ball's points per game average is down from 25.2 last year to 20.3 this year. The Hornets seem ready to move on from LaMelo as their franchise player and embrace the Kon Knueppel era.

For Ball, though, a change of scenery could help him land on a more competitive team. I wouldn't be surprised if a team like the Toronto Raptors, for instance, gambled on his talent.

Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons v Los Angeles Clippers | Katelyn Mulcahy/GettyImages

Jaden Ivey's career has been a sad story so far. During his first two seasons, Ivey was on awful Detroit Pistons squads, with Monty Williams infamously playing Killian Hayes over him in his second year. Still, Ivey showed his upside and what made him the No. 5 pick back in 2022. He notably averaged 15.8 points and 4.5 assists in these two seasons.

Then, when the Pistons turned it around last season, Ivey suffered a broken fibula. In 18 games this season, Ivey is averaging just 15.8 minutes, 8.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.8 assists on 47/40.7/80.8 shooting splits.

The dynamic guard hasn't been able to find his place in a suddenly loaded Pistons rotation, and a trade would be in the best interest of both sides. Ivey could find himself on a competitive team that needs guard play, like the Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns, or Minnesota Timberwolves. Alternatively, he could land on a rebuilding team that could commit to his development, like the Washington Wizards or the New Orleans Pelicans.

Frankly, either scenario would be better for him. If Ivey isn't traded at the deadline, it would shock nobody if the 2026 restricted free agent finds a new home this summer.

Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings

Houston Rockets v Sacramento Kings | Rocky Widner/GettyImages

Let me be clear, I don't think the Sacramento Kings will trade Keegan Murray. Reporting from Jake Fischer indicates that the former No. 4 pick is untouchable, and he's fresh off an offseason this summer. However, if the Kings get a strong enough offer, I think they should consider pulling the trigger on a deal, and for Murray, a trade would undoubtedly benefit his career.

Murray has all the characteristics of a winning player and a complementary wing. Yet the 25-year-old is stuck on a dreadful Kings team. His 3-point shooting numbers are way down this year after a thumb injury, but entering this season, Murray was a 37.2 percent 3-point shooter. The Iowa product is also a quality connective playmaker.

Defense is where Murray's value truly shines, though. Murray is a bit overtaxed as the Kings' primary on-ball stopper, but he is a versatile wing defender who uplifts a competitive team. Notably, the Kings' defense is 3.5 points better per 100 possessions with Murray on the court.

Overall, Murray is a quintessential role player who would benefit greatly from playing on a competitive team.