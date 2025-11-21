Ranking LaMelo Ball trade suitors: Dark horses, favorites, and everything in between

On Thursday night, Kelly Iko of Yahoo dropped a bombshell report noting that Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball is open to a trade and has grown increasingly frustrated with the organization. There is no denying that the 24-year-old is supremely talented. His blend of size, playmaking, and shooting gives him all the makings of a future superstar.

While this news comes as a surprise, it's not completely out of left field, since the Hornets have yet to make the playoffs since drafting Ball in 2020. But what teams might be interested in LaMelo, and what exactly has led up to this?

Why LaMelo Ball wants out of Charlotte

The Hornets' lack of success is clearly a factor in LaMelo being open to trade. It usually is when these stars ask out or are opening to being dealt. Charlotte has won just 35.4 percent of its games in the LaMelo era.

Amid a 4-11 start, it looks like the Hornets will once again be toward the bottom of the East. This has been paired with a slow start for Ball, who is averaging 21.6 points while shooting 38.6 percent from the field and 21.6 percent from 3-point range. Iko also mentioned that, in addition to Ball's frustrations, the Hornets organization has its own doubts about LaMelo.

"League sources say the front office is increasingly hesitant about cementing Ball as a long-term foundational piece, has become disillusioned with the 24-year-old and is open to moving him," Iko reported.

For the record, here is how Ball responded to the rumors.

LaMelo Ball trade suitors: 10 teams who might gamble on LaMelo

Despite his talent, finding suitors for Ball isn't an easy task. He has only played more than 60 games once and is often criticized for his defense and decision-making. Still, it's hard not to be intrigued by his talent. With that in mind, let's dive into some tiers of teams that might have some interest in LaMelo if he indeed becomes available. To do so, we are going to explore 10 possible suitors in a tier list.

Tier 3: One-sided pipe dreams

Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets have needed a point guard since Fred VanVleet's injury. Houston's culture and defense would help LaMelo greatly. I'm sure LaMelo's representation would love for him to end up there. However, let's be honest, he doesn't have the reputation of a winning player, and I don't see the Rockets gambling on him.

Los Angeles Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers are in a weird spot; they are 4-10 without their first-round pick. Yet they have a winning culture like the Rockets. Unlike the Rockets, though, I could see them being interested in LaMelo.

Regardless, they would likely have to trade one of Kawhi Leonard or James Harden, which I don't see them doing. Could they trade Ivica Zubac and a cap filler? Maybe, but this would need to be a three-teamer for sure.

Miami Heat

If I were LaMelo's representation, I'd be pushing for a Miami Heat trade. Frankly, Ball needs more structure and culture than he's had in Charlotte, making the Heat a perfect landing spot. And they need a point guard.

Pat Riley will bet on talent, especially for the right price. The problem is, I doubt that he'd give up Tyler Herro or certainly Bam Adebayo. Maybe Norman Powell, salary, filler, and picks would get the job done, but I don't think so. Still, I doubt the Hornets would trade him to a division rival.

Intriguing dark horses

7. Phoenix Suns

It's common knowledge that the Phoenix Suns love their stars. Frankly, I don't hate the idea of LaMelo next to Devin Booker, and I think it makes more sense than Booker and Jalen Green. The trouble is the Suns' lack of picks. Would a package of Green and salary filler be enough? I don't think so, but I'm intrigued by the possibility and wouldn't totally rule out Phoenix if they can find a third team.

6. Atlanta Hawks

With Trae Young not being extended and the Atlanta Hawks playing better without him, Trae's future is up in the air. I kind of doubt the Hawks would want to take LaMelo, as both players are similar. But if they are high on his upside and positional size, maybe?

5. Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies are in a similar spot to the Hawks. However, I see LaMelo's and Ja's trade values more akin. It's unlikely yet not impossible that we see these teams swap problems with their talented yet troubled point guards.

Don't count them out

4. Dallas Mavericks

Who knows what the Dallas Mavericks will do in this new era? Nevertheless, some trades feel likely. This could involve Anthony Davis or Kyrie Irving, which, of course, would be a shocking blockbuster. For the Mavericks to get on Cooper Flagg's timeline and possibly find a long-term point guard of the future, trading for Ball could make sense.

3. Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors have shown a willingness to bet on talent and hunt stars. Despite a stellar 10-5 start, the team lacks a point guard (all due respect to Immanuel Quickley). With Quickely and RJ Barrett, the Raptors have the high salaries to make something work. To be clear, it would be one or the other, along with other players and assets. It's an interesting scenario nonetheless.

2. New Orleans Pelicans

Desperation is at an all-time high for the New Orleans Pelicans. Amid a 2-13 start, the Pelicans don't have their first-round pick. Yikes. While rookie Jeremiah Fears has plenty of promise, the Pelicans could use another point guard. Dejounte Murray is coming back at some point, but he's coming off an Achilles injury.

For the Pelicans to save the embarrassment of giving up a high-end lottery pick, they need to make a move, and trading for LaMelo could be that move. I'm far from the first person to point out the idea of a LaMelo-Zion swap, but it's hard not to be intrigued by that idea. The Pelicans would likely trade Murray or Jordan Poole as part of this deal or following it, but it's still possible, they pursue a LaMelo trade.

The clear favorite

1. Sacramento Kings

To trade for LaMelo, some desperation is required, and the Sacramento Kings have plenty of desperation. After trading De'Aaron Fox at the last deadline, the Kings have been searching for a long-term point guard. It's widely believed that the Kings will look to shake up their core of Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan, and Zach LaVine.

However, it's unclear if the Kings would look to fully rebuild. Given that they just broke a 16-year playoff drought, I don't think they'd want to fully bottom out. Trading for LaMelo could help their future and present. I wouldn't be shocked if we are heading for a swap centered around Sabonis and LaMelo. Now, I don't think the Kings would be best for Ball's career, but they are the team that I'm positive will pursue him.