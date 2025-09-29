2020 NBA re-draft: Timberwolves still end up with Ant, Warriors redeem themselves

Getting the NBA Draft right is nearly an impossible task. Trying to do so in a global pandemic only makes things more complicated. While some teams still got their pick right, others would like another chance.

Let's go back in time and re-draft the 2020 lottery, knowing what we know today and projecting the rest of these players' careers. The focus of this re-draft is more about the players' careers than the teams drafting them. Also, for simplicity purposes, any draft day trades will be reflected in this re-draft order. Without any further ado, here's my 2020 re-draft.

Anthony Edwards has blossomed into a superstar and a borderline top-five player in the league. However, he wasn't the consensus No. 1 pick back in 2020. It's safe to say the Minnesota Timberwolves nailed it, though.

Edwards is one of the NBA's best scorers with supreme athleticism, averaging 23.9 points for his career. Plus, he led the NBA in total 3-pointers made last season and is a high-level on-ball defender. The Georgia product is also a proven playoff performer, averaging 26.9 PPG in the playoffs while leading the Wolves to back-to-back playoff appearances. He is a three-time All-Star and two-time All-NBAer. Not a bad resume for a 24-year-old.

It's not far-fetched to say that Edwards could eventually become the face of the league; he is that special of a talent.

The Golden State Warriors taking James Wiseman has been ridiculed after the fact. Tyrese Haliburton wouldn't have been drafted No. 2 five years ago, but it's been reported that the Warriors indeed liked him. Nevertheless, the Iowa State product is the clear No. 2 in this re-draft.

Haliburton has proven himself as one of the league's best offensive engines and playmakers. Moreover, he's a knockdown shooter with elite positional size at 6-foot-5. Haliburton showcased his incredible impact on winning and clutch play during the Indiana Pacers' finals run this past season.

Unfortunately, he will be sidelined with an Achilles injury this season. Regardless, Haliburton is clearly one of the most impactful guards in the league.

Rounding out the top three is Tyrese Maxey, and in my eyes, this is an easy choice. Maxey has dazzling speed and is a gifted three-level scorer. The Kentucky product has averaged 19.5 and 4.4 assists for his career. In the 2024 playoffs (the same year he won Most Improved Player), Maxey showed his No. 1 option upside when he averaged 29.8 points. As Joel Embiid struggles with injuries, Maxey could soon get the keys to the franchise.

Maxey's blend of elite downhill scoring and crafty playmaking makes him one of the best guards in the league. The Philadelphia 76ers found a gem with the 21st overall pick five years ago. In this re-draft, though, the Charlotte Hornets get a more dependable franchise guard.

After being traded to the Orlando Magic for four first-round picks and a pick swap this summer, Desmond Bane's value is unquestionable. He is one of the NBA's best shooters, netting 41 percent of his career 3-point attempts. Additionally, the TCU product is a gifted secondary shot creator and playmaker.

The former 30th overall pick is one of many steals in the 2020 draft class. Bane ends up as the fourth pick in this re-draft in large part due to how his style of play translates to winning basketball. In this re-draft, the Chicago Bulls get a much-welcomed do-over.

LaMelo Ball falling to No. 5 might be controversial, and he's undoubtedly a top-three talent. The Hornets guard has posted impressive career averages of 21 points, 6 rebounds, and 7.4 assists. While Melo is better suited than Bane to be a first option, it's worth wondering how far a team can get with Ball as their first option.

Furthermore, Ball's poor finishing, shot selection, defense, and lack of availability hurt his placement. Notably, Ball has played in just 42.6 percent of possible games over the past three seasons, and despite being 6-foot-7, he has never shot above 55 percent at the rim. Regardless, the 2021-22 All-Star is too talented to fall outside of the top five.

Deni Avdija has had an interesting career path. The former Washington Wizards forward got off to a relatively slow start for a lottery pick. However, Deni hit his stride in his fourth season, averaging 14.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists. After this, Washington surprisingly traded him the 6-foot-9 forward to the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2024 offseason.

Deni averaged 16.9/7.3/3.9 in the lone season with the Blazers, and he further averaged 23.3/9.7/5.2 after the All-Star break. This stretch showed that Avdija has star-level upside, and he is the Blazers' best player.

He is a do-it-all forward who especially thrives as a finisher, secondary ball handler, and versatile defender. Avdija feels poised to continue his stellar second half of the season and seems like the centerpiece of the Blazers' rebuild. He is bound to contribute to a winning team at some point in his career. Frankly, I considered moving him up this list, but for now, No. 6 seems fair.

The Detroit Pistons likely want a re-do more than other lottery team as Killian Hayes is out of the NBA.

Jaden McDaniels has become one of the league's best complementary players, in large part due to his elite and versatile defense. McDaniels is one of the league's best on-ball stoppers with impressive defensive playmaking chops, averaging 1.7 stocks for his career. The Washington production also averaged a career high 12.2 points last season and raised his level of play in the playoffs, averaging 14.7 points.

McDaniels has been a key part of a Timberwolves team that has had back-to-back conference finals appearances. Undoubtedly, the Timberwolves found a gem when they made a draft-day trade to select McDaniels with the No. 28 pick. At 25 years old, McDaniels can still reach another level.

Aaron Nesmith's path to carving out an NBA role is remarkable. Nesmith was drafted by the Boston Celtics with the No. 14 pick. However, after averaging just 12.7 minutes and 4.2 points in his first two seasons, Nesmith was traded to the Pacers as part of the Malcolm Brogdon trade. With the Pacers, Nesmith re-found his jump shot, netting 40.2 percent from beyond the arc.

Nesmith also became one of the NBA's more impactful wing defenders in Indiana. His shooting, toughness, and defense make Nesmith one of the league's best role players. During the Pacers' magical finals run, Nesmith proved he can contribute to winning basketball at the highest level. This allows Nesmith to earn a higher spot on a re-draft than some may have thought.

Payton Pritchard earns a top ten selection in this re-draft. The reigning Sixth Man of the Year was originally selected with the 26th pick and is undoubtedly one of the biggest steals in this class. Pritchard is a gifted self-creator and one of the league's best shooters. This makes Pritchard a quintessential microwave scorer. The Oregon product is also a crafty playmaker and finisher.

Pritchard has proven he can contribute to winning during the Celtics' 2024 championship run. Last season, Pritchard averaged a career high of 14.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists. With Jayson Tatum sidelined, it's possible Pritchard could make another jump.

Devin Vassell is a tough evaluation. He has spent his entire career on a rebuilding San Antonio Spurs squad. The Florida State product has averaged 14.1 points on 36.9 percent shooting from beyond the arc. He is a knockdown and solid all-around scorer. Vassell averaged 19.5 points back in 2023-24.

With a more competitive Spurs squad, Vassell's production will likely take a step back. Vassell's lack of an all-around game holds him back from a higher spot. Still, he has done enough to bump up one spot from his original selection.

The public perception of Immanuel Quickley has soured a bit due to his massive five-year $162 million extension. Nevertheless, the 6-foot-3 guard is a gifted three-level scorer who has averaged 14 points for his career. Quickley is also a high-level playmaker who averaged 5.8 assists last season and 3.7 dimes for his career.

It remains to be seen if Quickley can be the lead guard on a playoff team. Regardless, the 2022-23 Sixth Man of the Year runner-up is an elite microwave scorer, and he has far exceeded his draft day selection of No. 25 overall.

Most people know Isaiah Stewart for his seemingly regular altercations. However, he's quietly an elite role player. Last season's averages of 6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.4 blocks don't jump off the page. Nevertheless, Stewart was a linchpin to the Pistons' success last season, especially on defense.

Beef Stew held opponents to 43.2 percent shooting overall and 52.4 percent at the rim, well below the league average of 63.3 percent. He helped a top-10 defense and was an underrated part of the Pistons' remarkable turnaround. Overall, Stewart's immense defensive value gives the former No. 16 pick a nice boost in this re-draft.

Onyeka Okongwu falls a bit from his original No. 6 selection. Regardless, the USC product is a rock-solid center who still deserves a lottery selection. Okongwu is a classic rim runner who gives the Atlanta Hawks an efficient source of offense. He is also a high-quality rim protector and rebounder, with surprisingly solid passing chops.

It's unclear if Okongwu will start this season with Kristaps Porziņģis in the mix. Nevertheless, it's clear that Okongwu perfectly complements Trae Young and is an awesome role player.

Obi Toppin is the third Pacer on this re-draft, and ironically, none of them were drafted by Indiana. The 6-foot-9 forward's career got off to a slow start with the New York Knicks. However, he found the perfect home in Indiana, with the team's uptempo playstyle.

The Dayton product also revitalized his jump shot, netting 38.3 percent of his 3-pointers in his two seasons with the Pacers, compared to just 32.5 percent of 3s with New York. With elite athleticism and positional size, Toppin also provides energy on both ends of the floor. During the Pacers' finals run, Toppin was a key contributor off the bench.