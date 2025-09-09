This 2016 NBA re-draft will make you rethink every pick

Hindsight is 20-20, as they say, and the NBA Draft is a perfect example of this famous saying. While some teams nail the draft, just as many franchises wish they could have another crack at it. As a result, re-drafts are always a fun exercise.

The 2016 class is loaded with a few All-Star talents and great role players throughout the class. Let's turn back the clock and re-draft the 2016 class, knowing what we know today. The focus of this re-draft is more about the players' careers than the team drafting them.

Jaylen Brown was seen as somewhat of a project player when the Boston Celtics drafted him with the No. 3 pick nearly a decade ago. However, he is a fairly clear choice for the No. 1 pick in a re-draft. The Cal product has spent most of his career as an elite co-star next to Jayson Tatum. Ironically, Brown ends up on the rival Philadelphia 76ers in a re-draft scenario.

Brown has racked up four All-Star appearances, an All-NBA team selection, and a Finals MVP. His 11,436 total points rank first in the 2016 class. The 6-foot-6 wing has shown the ability to step up and provide first-option production. Without Tatum this year, Brown can show the league what he could look like as a clear-cut No. 1 option.

Pascal Siakam has quietly put together a Hall of Fame-caliber career. He's a three-time All-Star, a two-time All-NBAer, a one-time champion, and an Eastern Conference Finals MVP. Of course, Siakam was one game away from being a two-time champion (and possible Finals MVP) this June.

Entering the league, Siakam was seen as a project player, but he exceeded all expectations and is one of the best developmental stories in league history. Siakam's versatility allows him to make an elite impact. He has posted career averages of 18 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 3.6 assists. It's safe to say Siakam has exceeded his draft day selection of 27 and then some.

If it weren't for Nikola Jokić, Domantas Sabonis would have a strong case as the best big-man passer in the league. The Gonzaga product has averaged 4.9 assists for his career and has exceeded 6 assists in all three full seasons with the Sacramento Kings. He pairs this with arguably being the league's best rebounder and a bruising interior scorer. Oh, and he's recently added an outside shot, hitting 41 percent of his shots from 3-point range last year.

The former No. 11 pick is a three-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA, and three-time rebound champ. While Sabonis is a great player, his defense and unproven playoff track record hold him back from a top-two spot.

Jamal Murray has a strong case as the best active player to never make an All-Star team. But that doesn't change the fact that he's a great player. The 2023 champion is a prolific three-level scorer who has proven he can perform on the biggest stage. Impressively, the Denver Nuggets guard has averaged more points in the playoffs (23) than in the regular season (18) for his career.

It's hard to imagine what Murray would look like without Jokić. Regardless, Murray's scoring abilities make it probable that he'd still thrive. Overall, Murray is a clear top-five selection in a re-draft, and some may even argue for him to be a spot higher.

Fred VanVleet went undrafted back in 2016, but he's a clear top pick in a re-draft. Steady Freddy has carved out an amazing career as a floor general and pesky perimeter defender. All while being a knockdown shooter. With VanVleet and Siakam going in the top-five in a re-draft, it's hard not to be in awe of the Toronto Raptors' ability to develop talent.

VanVleet's career arc is fascinating; he started off as a sixth man on the Raptors, including on the 2019 championship squad. After Kyle Lowry left, VanVleet even made an All-Star while helping lead the Raptors to a top-five seed back in 2022. He later left for the Houston Rockets, where he helped transform the culture. Undoubtedly, the 6-foot guard impacts winning basketball at the highest level.

Talent-wise, Brandon Ingram is a top-three player in this class. However, injuries have hindered Ingram's career as he has only played in more than 65 games once, and that was during his rookie season. Ironically, Ingram ends up in New Orleans, where he spent most of his career in this re-draft.

The Duke product is a one-time All-Star and won Most Improved Player in 2020. Ingram is a gifted scorer who has averaged 19.5 points for his career. He can also provide secondary playmaking and has averaged 4.3 assists for his career. However, Ingram has never been able to maximize his defensive gifts, and it's fair to ask if his ball-dominant style of play leads to winning. Ingram has still had a successful career, but it's fair to say he didn't have to live up to his pre-draft expectations.

Dejounte Murray seemed to be on a path to stardom early in his career with the San Antonio Spurs. In his second season, he became the youngest player to make an All-Defensive team, a feat that has since been broken, but it is impressive nonetheless. The Washington product also made an All-Star team in the 2021-22 season.

After being traded to the Atlanta Hawks, Murray took a step back on defense. Regardless, the 6-foot-5 guard is still a high-level finisher and playmaker. Undoubtedly, Murray is one of the more talented and accomplished players in this class. What holds Murray back is his future outlook, as the Pelicans guard is now dealing with an Achilles injury, which is his second, possibly career-altering injury.

The Los Angeles Lakers drafted Ivica Zubac with the No. 32 pick. However, he's a clear lottery pick nearly a decade later. Zubac has been one of the league's best role players throughout his career, but he took a massive and shocking leap last season. Notably, Zubac averaged 16.8 points, 12.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.1 blocks with the Los Angeles Clippers last season. He finished sixth in Defensive Player of the Year voting and even got some All-NBA votes.

Zubac is an elite drop coverage defender and rim protector. Furthermore, he is a stellar lob threat, screener, and rebounder. This skill set allows Zubac to fit with any team and will allow him to age gracefully.

Ben Simmons is the toughest evaluation in this re-draft. I'm sure some people would have the former No. 1 pick higher due to the start of his career, while others would have him lower after recent seasons. Both perspectives are understandable.

Still, there's no denying how stellar the start of Simmons' career was. Simmons made three All-Star teams, an All-NBA team, two All-Defensive teams, and was the runner-up for DPOY back in 2021-22. The LSU product was arguably the league's most versatile defender and was a 6-foot-10 point guard with elite court vision.

Of course, after being traded from the 76ers and battling a back injury, Simmons' career fell apart. He has appeared in 32 percent of possible games since 2021. Simmons is now considering retiring. Nevertheless, his peak was incredibly impressive, and if you play out his career 10 times, this is arguably possibly the worst outcome.

How can you not love Alex Caruso? The Bald Mamba went undrafted nearly a decade ago, but is clearly worth a lottery pick in a re-draft. Caruso is one of the league's most disruptive and versatile perimeter defenders.

The two-time NBA champion impacts winning basketball in every sense of the word. Whether it's locking up opponents, making hustle plays, connective playmaking, or spot-up shooting, Caruso does it all. Simply put, Caruso is a player who can fit on all 30 teams.

Buddy Hield is one of the NBA's most accurate 3-point shooters. The 6-foot-4 wing has never shot below 36.6 percent or shot less than 4.6 3s per game. Furthermore, Buddy ranks 16th all-time in made 3s and ninth among active players. With shooting at a premium, Hield will always be valuable. The former No. 6 overall pick is also a solid all-around scorer who has averaged 15 points for his career.

Hield isn't much of a defender or playmaker, however, which holds him back from a higher spot in this re-draft. Regardless, Hield's elite shooting makes him a high-level role player and a clear lottery pick in a re-draft.

Malcolm Brogdon actually won rookie of the year as a second-round pick with the Milwaukee Bucks back in 2016-17. Brogdon is an excellent role player who provides a nice blend of 3-point shooting and playmaking. He has averaged 4.7 assists and shot 38.8 percent from beyond the arc for his career.

With the Celtics in the 2022-23 season, Brogdon won Sixth Man of the Year, averaging 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists. What holds Brogdon back from a higher pick is that the 32-year-old guard has been riddled with injuries. Notably, throughout his career, he has only played more than 65 games twice. Regardless, Brogdon is a skilled role player who has had a successful career, especially for a former second-round pick.

Malik Beasley has a similar game to Hield as a microwave scorer and deadly outside shooter. The former No. 19 pick has averaged 11.7 points and shot 39.1 percent from 3-point range for his career. A true journeyman, Beasley has played for six teams in nine years.

He had a career year with the Detroit Pistons last season, averaging 16.3 points while netting 41.6 percent of his outside shots. Notably, Beasley finished second in Sixth Man of the Year voting and was second in total made 3s behind Anthony Edwards. After a gambling investigation, Beasley is still searching for a home with the season just over a month away.

Rounding out the lottery is Jakob Poeltl, who was originally drafted with the No. 9 pick. Poeltl is a high-IQ big man with post skills, rebounding, and passing chops. Additionally, he's a great screen setter and solid defender. The Utah product isn't flashy, but he gets the job done, and he's a role player that most teams would love to have.

For his career, Poeltl has averaged 8.9 points, 7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists. Poeltl stands out as a consistent big man with a well-rounded skill set in a class that doesn't have a ton of center depth.