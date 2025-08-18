Projected Spurs depth chart after all the offseason dust has settled

The San Antonio Spurs are looking to make a playoff jump in Victor Wembanyama's third season. With a full season of De'Aaron Fox and Wemby, along with internal improvements and the addition of Ron Harper in this year's draft, that certainly feels possible.

But with all that talent and heightened expectation comes difficult decisions. San Antonio can no longer afford to give its young talent a long runway; wins need to come, and soon. With that said, let's dive into the Spurs depth chart and some key lineup questions ahead of a fascinating season.

San Antonio Spurs depth chart entering 2025-26 season

Position Player Player Player Player PG De'Aaron Fox Dylan Harper Jordan McLaughlin SG Stephon Castle Keldon Johnson Lindy Waters III David Jones García (TW) SF Devin Vassell Carter Bryant Julian Champagnie Riley Minix (TW) PF Harrison Barnes Jeremy Sochan Harrison Ingram (TW) C Victor Wembanyama Luke Kornet Kelly Olynyk

San Antonio Spurs modern depth chart

Guards: De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, Dylan Harper, Jordan McLaughlin

Wings: Devin Vassell, Harrison Barnes, Jeremy Sochan, Keldon Johnson, Carter Bryant, Julian Champagnie, Lindy Waters III, Harrison Ingram (TW), David Jones García (TW), Riley Minix (TW)

Bigs: Victor Wembanyama, Luke Kornet, Kelly Olynyk

How will the three guards co-exist?

After drafting Harper with the No. 2 pick, many questioned how he would fit alongside Fox and Stephon Castle. I predict that the reigning Rookie of the Year will start over Harper, at least to begin the year. While all three guards are skilled finishers and playmakers, none of them are proven outside shooters. As a result, it's fair to wonder how they will fit alongside each other and with Wembanyama.

Regardless, all three guards have solid to great positional size, and Castle could be more of a wing anyway. Developing behind Fox and Castle together could certainly benefit Harper; transitioning to the NBA is often harder for guards, so in many ways, this is an ideal situation for the Rutgers product.

Having three talented guards will benefit Wemby. Having more capable playmakers around him could help the phenom reach another level as a scorer. A full season of Fox and Wembanyama with a solid all-around core gives them playoff potential. The Spurs will always have at least two capable ball-handlers on the floor, which will stabilize the offense. It wouldn't be shocking if we see some three-guard lineups alongside Wembanyama. While it's worth wondering how these three guards will fit together, the upside is obvious.

What will Carter Bryant's role be as a rookie?

Much of the buzz around the Spurs' draft was around Harper and his fit with the existing roster. However, the Spurs quietly landed another lottery pick as they drafted Carter Bryant with the No. 14 overall pick. As a gifted and versatile defender with impressive athleticism and off-ball shooting, Bryant's fit couldn't be more seamless. However, the Spurs quietly have a loaded wing/forward rotation, and it's worth wondering what role Bryant will play.

Currently, I have the Spurs starting Devin Vassell and Harrison Barnes to maximize the floor spacing around Wemby. That leaves Bryant, Jeremy Sochan, Keldon Johnson and Julian Champagnie on the bench. The Spurs will absolutely prioritize Sochan over Bryant; the former is a proven young player with impressive defense and secondary playmaking. However, it's worth wondering if Bryant could play over Johnson and Champagnie.

Bryant and Champagnie have similar skill sets as 3-and-D wings. Johnson offers more upside as a scorer, but is a high-energy gunner who is deficient in other areas. The minutes distribution between these players will be a tough call for head coach Mitch Johnson.

Bryant's defensive tenacity will get him on the court early, and I believe he'll show more offensively than some are expecting. The Arizona product didn't put up massive numbers in college, but he shot 37.1 percent from beyond the arc and often makes the right plays. With a near 40-inch vertical, he has clear upside as a finisher. It might not be on everyone's mind right now, but Bryant's role as a rookie is one of the more exciting stories of the Spurs' season.

Will the Spurs utilize the double-big lineups?

The Spurs upgraded their big-man depth behind Wembanyama by adding Luke Kornet and Kelly Olynyk this offseason. Undoubtedly, this was an area of need for the Spurs and will help them survive the non-Wemby minutes. However, it's worth wondering how much Wembanyama will play with Kornet and/or Olynyk.

Wembanyama's floor spacing makes these types of pairings possible. A Wemby-Kornet frontcourt duo would give the Spurs an unstoppable defense. Playing next to Olynyk would give the Spurs two elite shooting big men. Wembanyama's versatility can make both combinations work, and it's something the Spurs will likely utilize at various points this season.