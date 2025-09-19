2018 NBA re-draft: The great Shai Gilgeous-Alexander-Luka Dončić debate

The 2018 NBA Draft was one of the more memorable classes in recent memory. With two consensus top-five stars and three more All-Star caliber players, this class is loaded with top-end talent. After that, there are plenty of good role players throughout the class. Like every draft, a lot would change if teams had a second chance.

Let's go back in time and re-draft the 2018 lottery, knowing what we know today and projecting the rest of these players' careers. The focus of this re-draft is more about the players' careers than the teams drafting them. Also, for simplicity purposes, any draft day trades will be reflected in this re-draft order. Without any further ado, let's dive into this 2018 re-draft.

This is the single hardest pick I've had to make while doing these re-drafts. After much thought and inner debate, I landed on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as the No. 1 pick largely due to his two-way impact. Shai is on Luka Dončić's level as a scorer and much better defensively, so he gets the edge. More on that debate later, as I want to admire Shai's remarkable path to stardom first.

The Kentucky product was selected with the No. 11 pick back in 2018. After a successful rookie season, Shai was infamously traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder as part of the Paul George trade. SGA is somewhat of a late bloomer, not looking like a true franchise star until his third season. Regardless, he blossomed into a regular MVP candidate, winning the award this past season.

Shai is a gifted isolation scorer who thrives at attacking the rim, drawing fouls, and is a classic mid-range mestro. He's also incredibly consistent, notching 30-plus points nearly every night. Plus, he's a gifted playmaker and impactful perimeter defender. Leading a young Thunder team to its first championship in franchise history and 68 regular season wins, we saw that Shai's style of play leads to winning at the highest level. The 6-foot-6 guard is simply one of the most complete stars in the league.

The Sacramento Kings infamously passed on Luka in favor of Duke big man Marvin Bagley back in 2018. In this re-draft, the Kings finally right their wrong. While Luka doesn't go No. 1 in my re-draft, you aren't wrong if you think he should be the first pick. In fact, up until this past season, Dončić would have been the clear No. 1 pick.

Luka is an elite three-level scorer and one of the league's best playmakers. This, paired with his 6-foot-6 frame, makes him clearly a top-three offensive talent in this league. However, his subpar defense hurts his case as the top pick and makes building around him more challenging than building around Shai.

Despite his defensive deficiencies, Luka has had an incredible amount of success in his career. Leading the Dallas Mavericks to a surprise NBA Finals appearance in 2025 and a conference finals run in 2021. Dončić consistently gets the most out of his roster and is an elite playoff performer, averaging 30.9 points for his career in the playoffs. Incredibly, he has made All-NBA first team in five out of his seven seasons. The current Los Angeles Lakers guard feels poised to have an MVP and championship season at some point.

Jalen Brunson's rise to stardom has been an incredible story. The former No. 33 overall pick started his career in Dallas, where he eventually blossomed into a solid starter-level guard alongside Luka. However, after signing with the New York Knicks in 2022, Brunson became a legit star. In his three seasons with the Knicks, Brunson has made two All-NBA second teams, averaging 26.4 points. Ironically, Brunson returns to Dallas in this re-draft.

Of course, Brunson helped guide the Knicks to their first conference finals appearance in 25 years. Brunson is known for his ability to perform in the biggest moments, winning Clutch Player of the Year last season and averaging 29.9 points in the playoffs with New York. The Villanova product's blend of elite downhill scoring, knockdown 3-point shooting, and playmaking makes him one of the league's best guards.

Trae Young moves up a spot in this re-draft. In my eyes, Young is one of the more underrated stars in the NBA. He has averaged a stellar 25.3 points and 9.8 assists for his career. Young's blend of scoring and playmaking makes him one of the best guards in the league.

Yes, outside of the 2021 conference finals run, Young and the Atlanta Hawks haven't seen much playoff success. Regardless, Young's lone All-Star teammate, Dejounte Murray, didn't complement his skill set at all, and the Hawks have consistently failed to surround him with a roster that fits him. That should change this year as this Hawks team is the best roster of Young's career, and I expect him to remind people why he's a top-20 level player.

Maybe Young is more of a second option on a title team, but of the players left on the board, the Oklahoma product is best suited to be a true No. 1 offensive option.

Admittedly, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Young were a toss-up, and keeping the original order would have been poetic. However, as noted, Young got the edge of his offensive upside. JJJ is a great two-way player in his own right, and there's a case for him to be higher on this re-draft.

The Michigan State product is one of the best defenders in the league, who has recently reached new heights offensively. Last season, Jackson averaged 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2.7 stocks en route to his second All-Star appearance. Jackson has earned three All-Defensive team selections and won Defensive Player of the Year in the 2022-23 season. Overall, JJJ is one of the best complementary stars in the league.

Mikal Bridges is an elite complementary player. The Villanova product served as a vital part of a Phoenix Suns team that made the 2021 NBA Finals, and now he's a key part of a Knicks core with title hopes. Bridges is highly impactful on both ends of the court. Defensively, he wreaks havoc off the ball while being able to guard multiple positions. Offensively, he's a knockdown spot-up shooter who is a silky smooth shot creator.

If he's given a bigger role in the offense, Bridges could make an All-Star team this season. Bridges' durability is also remarkable, as he has yet to miss a game in his seven-year career. Bridges' versatility and well-rounded impact made giving the former No. 10 pick a slight bump in a re-draft an easy choice.

With all due respect to Michael Porter Jr., but this is where we see a significant drop in talent. Regardless, MPJ is a highly impactful role player who proved he can contribute at the highest level on the 2023 Denver Nuggets championship team. The 6-foot-10 forward is an elite shooter, netting 40.6 percent of his career 3-point shots. He is somewhat of a 3-point specialist.

However, it's possible MPJ shows off more of his all-around abilities as a scorer with the Brooklyn Nets this season. The Missouri product was a gifted all-around scorer with legit star upside in college. He fell to the end of the lottery due to injury concerns in 2018, but has done more than enough to move up on a second go-around.

Deandre Ayton is a controversial player. By all accounts, the former No. 1 pick should be a dominant two-way big man. Nevertheless, the 7-foot giant has been plagued by inconsistent play and effort on both ends of the court. Ayton's two years with the Portland Trail Blazers displayed the worst aspects of his game. He was disengaged on defense and settled for mid-range shots instead of using his physical gifts around the rim.

Ayton averaged just 14.4 points last season, and the Blazers had a slightly better record in the 62 games he didn't play. The Blazers waived him this offseason, citing effort and attitude issues. Perhaps he can rejuvenate his career next to Luka and LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers. After all, Ayton was the starting center on a Phoenix Suns team that was two games away from winning the NBA Finals. Ayton might not be everyone's cup of tea, but he's simply too talented (and proven) to be drafted much lower.

This might seem high for Donte DiVincenzo. However, we're entering a range of microwave scorers, and DiVincenzo is the most proven of this group. Plus, he's arguably the best perimeter defender.

DiVincenzo is one of the best 3-point shooters in the league. He pairs this with solid finishing, connective playmaking, and perimeter defense. DiVincenzo has spent his last two seasons on competitive Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves teams. Now he finds himself back in New York in this re-draft. Overall, DiVincenzo's impact on winning basketball allows the Villanova product to jump up from the 17th overall pick in this re-draft.

Collin Sexton is simply begging to be on a good team. Unfortunately, he got traded to the Charlotte Hornets this season. Regardless, Sexton has been highly impactful throughout his career. Sexton has averaged 18.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists for his career. The Alabama product is a smooth three-level scorer.

He especially thrives as a 3-point shooter, netting 38.7 percent of his career 3-point shots. The former No. 8 pick is also a great athlete and a high-effort defender. While Sexton hasn't contributed to winning basketball seven years into his career, I'm confident that will change as he has the ideal skill set to impact winning.

Anfernee Simons is a tough evaluation. Averaging 19.9 points over the past four seasons, Simons is arguably the most gifted scorer among the group of him, Sexton, and DiVincenzo. He has netted 38.1 percent of his 3-point shots while averaging 6.5 3s per game. Simons pairs this with bouncy athleticism, the ability to create his own shot at all levels, and solid playmaking. However, Simons is by far the worst defender of this group and one of the league's worst defenders.

After being traded to the Boston Celtics, he has been involved in trade rumors, which have seemingly been a dead end. It will be interesting to see what Simons looks like in a new system, especially one that prioritizes shooting. Simons is somewhat of a controversial player, but I think his shooting and overall scoring will eventually allow him to carve out a quality role on a contender. Nevertheless, he has exceeded his draft selection of the 24th overall pick.

Miles Bridges is rightfully controversial due to his domestic violence charges in 2022. Beyond his awful off-court issues, I don't think he's that good. Sure, the Michigan State product is a gifted athlete who has averaged 15.7 points per game for his career, including 20.5 points over the past three seasons. However, Bridges isn't a good playmaker, is an inconsistent outside shooter, and doesn't take advantage of his physical gifts on defense.

Given this, it's hard to project what Bridges' role would be on a winning team. Ironically, Bridges ends up with the Hornets once again. Unfortunately, in 2018, the Hornets traded the rights to draft SGA to select Bridges.

Mitchell Robinson would have been if he could simply stay healthy. He has only played in 48 games over the past two seasons. When he's healthy, though, the Knicks center is one of the most impactful rim protectors in the NBA. The Blockness Monster has averaged 1.8 blocks for his career and can deter shots at the rim at a high level. Additionally, he is a great rebounder, hustle player, and efficient inside scorer who has netted 70 percent of his career field goals.

Every team could use a big man with Robinson's skill set. As the Knicks aim to make a title run, expect Robinson to be a crucial part of their success. Robinson was drafted as a raw prospect in the second-round back in 2018. Safe to say he's worked out in the NBA.

Rounding out the lottery is Wendell Carter Jr. The former No. 7 overall pick slips a bit in this re-draft. However, he's been a high-impact big man so far in his career. Carter has averaged 11.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2 assists for his career. The Duke product struggled with injuries early in his career but has been fairly healthy recently, playing in 55-plus games over the past four years.

Carter is a high-IQ switchable defender and can even be used as a playmaker hub at times. While Carter is not an elite athlete, he's still a solid scorer around the rim. Carter's well-rounded skill set will ensure that he has a long and successful career.