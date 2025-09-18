Mike Brown must make a crucial adjustment to maximize the Knicks' title chances

The New York Knicks are heading into a new era with Mike Brown as their head coach. Brown replaces the controversial Tom Thibodeau, who coached the team from 2020 to 2025. Thibodeau coached the Knicks to their first conference finals appearances in 25 years, but was also criticized for rarely using his bench.

Now, with a much-improved bench and Brown running the show, this shouldn't be a problem for the Knicks. Another key change Brown must make is adjusting the starting lineup to include Mitchell Robinson alongside Karl-Anthony Towns. For the Knicks to reach their title aspirations, this lineup change is necessary.

A Robinson-Towns frontcourt pairing is logical

Robinson only appeared in 17 games, missing much of the season with an injury. He started seven games in the regular season and playoffs combined. This includes the last four games of the Eastern Conference finals when the Knicks won their lone two games in the series.

Starting Robinson is a perfect way to complement KAT. Throughout his career, it's been clear that Towns can't anchor a defense and thrives next to another rim protector. We saw Towns thrive next to Rudy Gobert with the Minnesota Timberwolves, and we could see something similar with him playing next to Robinson.

If the Knicks don't start Robinson next to Towns, they are setting themselves up for another subpar defense, which hinders their chances of competing for a title.

The two-man lineup of Towns and Robinson had a net rating of 4.4 in the playoffs. Despite making the conference finals, the Knicks had -.5 net rating in the playoffs. Furthermore, with this duo on the court, the Knicks posted a 105.2 defensive rtg compared to a 113.2 defensive rtg overall. Robinson himself posted a +5.5 net on-off court difference and a -4.3 on-off defensive difference; both marks were better than any of the Knicks' traditional starters. Ultimately, it's clear that Robinson's impact is immense.

Mitchell Robinson must replace Josh Hart in the starting lineup

If Robinson is inserted into the starting lineup, it's clear that he'd replace Josh Hart as he did in the conference finals. Hart is a high-impact all-around player with versatile defense, rebounding, finishing, and connective playmaking.

However, his lack of 3-point shooting hurts the team at times. Notably, the Knicks' traditional starting five posted a -6.2 net rating in the playoffs. Hart can still make a strong impact in a sixth-man role.

Of course, having five floor spacers isn't an absolute must, and Robinson himself can't shoot. Regardless, it's ideal to have your non-shooter be a center rather than a wing. Robinson would also give the Knicks an elite lob threat and hustle player.



He would increase the Knicks ' upside on both ends of the court, and a finals run simply seems more likely with Robinson starting alongside Towns. By all accounts, replacing Hart with Robinson is a no-brainer decision for Mike Brown.