Hawks’ recent success leads them to a painfully obvious Trae Young decision

Trae Young's future with the Atlanta Hawks was a storyline worth monitoring heading into the season, but the ending may be writing itself.. The two sides didn't agree to an extension before the season. Ahead of next season, Young has a player option, but he may find a new home before that.

Unfortunately, Young suffered a knee injury just five games into the season. Without Young, though, the Hawks have seen a surprising amount of success. They are currently 7-2 with the No. 4 ranked defensive rating and the 11th-ranked offensive rating. Before Young's injury, the Hawks had a 2-3 record, ranking 22nd for both defensive rating and offensive rating.

Of course, these numbers are a small sample size. However, it's worth noting that the Hawks have never posted a defensive rating above No. 18 in the Trae era. Given their recent success without Young and his already uncertain future, it seems like his days in Atlanta are numbered.

The Hawks no longer need Trae Young

The Hawks have seen success without Trae while operating with a point guard by committee approach. Dyson Daniels is averaging an impressive 7.2 assists in Young's absence. Nevertheless, the real story has been that Jalen Johnson looks like a true No. 1 option. The do-it-all forward is averaging 22.4 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 7.4 assists without Young.

Jalen Johnson has stepped up in a big way with Trae Young out, and he’s a big reason Atlanta has been staying afloat



It’s not just his scoring, either



His motor, work ethic & energy sets the tone for these Hawks



And that energy translates on BOTH ends pic.twitter.com/aAM6xsz2CQ — Point Made Basketball (@pointmadebball) November 14, 2025

Atlanta has built its roster around Young's defensive deficiencies. As a result, they have excellent length and versatility. Regardless, a defense built around no weak points is clearly better than a defense built to cover up one weak point. And since the Hawks have proven they can sustain a high level of offense without Trae, it's hard to argue that they should keep him around.

Another factor that must be accounted for is that the Hawks are likely to receive a top pick in the 2026 draft, courtesy of the New Orleans Pelicans. With the likes of Darryn Peterson, Cam Boozer, AJ Dybantsa, and Mikel Brown Jr. at the top of the draft, the Hawks could truly kickstart a new era. Even if they don't get a top-five pick, this draft is loaded with talent.

Young is a great player, but he's also tricky to build around, given his poor defense and heliocentric style of offense. The Hawks have a ton of offensive talent in place, which has allowed their offense to thrive without Young. Simply put, it's time for a new era in Atlanta, and the team's success without Young makes it hard to argue otherwise.

When would be the best time to trade Young?

Now the real question is, do they trade Young before the deadline or in the summer? While I could see either scenario, I think waiting is more likely. It will ultimately come down to value, though, and if the Hawks get a strong offer at the deadline, they'll likely take it.

Waiting for the summer would allow the Hawks to figure out their draft situation as well, which could help them decide what type of package they want back. It's also worth seeing if Trae can make it work with this roster for the rest of the season.

As noted earlier, Young has a player option after this season. However, it's a $48 million player option, something I expect him to pick up as it will likely exceed his extension. This makes trading Young in the summer a realistic outcome.

In terms of possible destinations, the Toronto Raptors, Miami Heat, and Sacramento Kings are teams I could see being interested in Young's services. Whether it's in the draft or via trade, the Hawks need to get a true lead ball-handler if they move on from Young.

Currently, there is no credible reporting that a Young trade is imminent. Nonetheless, reading between the tea leaves and given the Hawks' success without Young, it's fair to predict that we could be heading for a trade in the near future.