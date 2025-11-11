These early 2026 NBA Draft risers demand your attention

Welcome to Upside and Motor, a weekly NBA Draft column dedicated to analyzing the next wave of basketball stars, from blue blood sensations to those flying under the radar.

The 2026 NBA Draft class has been billed as one of the greatest in recent history for months. Honestly, for years. We all knew this class was special, starting with the unbelievable upper echelon of Cam Boozer, Darryn Peterson and AJ Dybantsa. There was even a time, not so long ago, when Cooper Flagg was part of this class. What a thought.

Naturally, the majority of the early headlines have been expended on that 'big three' — with a lot focusing on Peterson, who's off to the most explosive start. But what makes this 2026 class so special, beyond the obvious headliners, is how much depth there is. The new NIL landscape has made it so more underclassmen return to school, but there are a lot of prospects making an early statement this season. Many of whom hope to boost their stock to the point of never considering another year in college.

So, let's dive into some of the prospects blowing past expectations in the first few games of the season — and what it could mean for their draft stock down the line.

Massamba Diop, C, Arizona State (Fr.)

Arizona State freshman Massamba Diop has come more or less out of nowhere to immediately capture the attention — and imagination — of NBA scouts. Diop spent time with Real Madrid and Gran Canaria, two top Spanish pro clubs, before arriving in the States, so it's not like he lacks experience. But he was the 89th-ranked recruit in his class at 247 Sports, a three-star recruit. Not many three-star recruits end up in the draft a year later.

To be clear, Diop still has a long way to go before we can lock him in as a 2026 draft prospect. But the early returns are awfully impressive. Through two games, the 7-foot-1, 230-pound center is averaging 16.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 3.0 stocks (1.5 steals + 1.5 blocks) on .650/1.000/.667 splits in 29.0 minutes.

This is obviously an extremely small sample size (he has attempted two 3s and made both, for example) and it's still worth noting the level of competition: Southern Utah and Utah Tech, neither of whom are top-250 teams. Diop will need to sustain this upward push against better competition, with Gonzaga and Texas both on the schedule in the coming weeks.

Still, it's hard not to let your imagination run amok when a player Diop's size is doing things like this.

#ASU C Massamba Diop has shown some incredible flashes through his first 2 collegiate games.



Hard to imagine someone at 7’1 with the level of fluidity, ball skills + offensive upside Diop has. A name to think about for 2026 draft consideration.



18 PTS | 6 REB | 2 STL | 7-12 FG pic.twitter.com/On7Wuaru6U — Mohamed (@mcfNBA) November 9, 2025

He's running the floor like a gazelle, pulling out step-backs, and handling the ball successfully in tight spaces. The fluidity of movement for a big man that size is just not something we see everyday. That he's also limiting turnovers and generating havoc on the back line defensively — without fouling — is even more promising.

Again, the competition is not where it needs to be to convince scouts that he is a one-and-done prospect right now. But Diop has set the stage for a rapid ascent if he can show up against the Zags on Friday and once conference play picks up in the near future.

Elyjah Freeman, F, Auburn (So.)

Elyjah Freeman spent his freshman campaign with D-II Lincoln Memorial, where he put up dominant stats (18.9 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.7 AST on .587/.456/.807 splits). Now he's at Auburn, a young sophomore looking to carve out a role in a far more competitive environment. While it will take time for Freeman to break out in full, it's not hard to see the vision.

He's not lighting up the box score yet — 6.5 points and 6.5 rebounds on 45.5 percent shooting through two games — but Freeman just moves like an NBA player. In fact, he's an absurd athlete, with a blend of explosiveness and dexterity that is rare for a 6-foot-8 wing. Here he is decelerating into a eurostep before exploding for a two-handed dunk over a defender. Like... what?

elyjah freeman is a normal athlete pic.twitter.com/bkDCB41e96 — ben pfeifer (@bjpf_) November 4, 2025

Freeman exhibits elite body control on drives to the rim. He can create an advantage with his first step and then extend it with subtle (or dramatic) changes in speed, direction and elevation. His touch around the rim also bodes well for his shooting projection, even if his low volume merits further discourse in the meantime.

NBA scouts will want to see Freeman take steps as a playmaker and a shooter in the months ahead, but there's no reason to believe his role at Auburn won't expand as he becomes more comfortable in his new surroundings. This is, again, a small sample size situation, and Freeman is far from establishing himself as a clear one-and-done at Auburn. But the path is there.

Neoklis Avdalas, F, Virginia Tech (Fr.)

Neoklis Avdalas is technically a freshman, but it feels like a misleading label after he put together a respectable (young) professional career in Greece before coming to the States. He averaged 19.2 minutes with Peristeri in the top Greek league last season, putting up 8.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists on .451/.407/.733 splits. Now he's starring for the Hokies of Virginia Tech, a rather unexpected destination — but one that positions Avdalas to showcase the full breadth of his skill set, as he did in just his second collegiate appearance against Providence.

Avdalas put together arguably the single-best freshman performance of the young season this past Saturday, dropping 33 points, five rebounds and six assists, with two stocks and two turnovers. He hit 13-of-23 from the field and 5-of-8 from deep, showcasing remarkable versatility as both a shot-maker and a setup man.

The Greek God of College Hoops…



Neoklis Avdalas.pic.twitter.com/CElLRLo7Cw — Ryan Hammer🔨 (@ryanhammer09) November 9, 2025

On paper, Avdalas is what every NBA team craves — a tall, playmaking wing who can score at all three levels and put his tools to use on defense. Avdalas still has much to prove, as Saturday's shooting numbers were an outlier on his résumé. He also shot 3-of-13 (1-of-6 from deep) a couple days prior against Charleston Southern in his debut, so there are lows to counterbalance the highs (although he put up nine assists to one turnover against Charleston Southern, so... not all bad).

Avdalas will need to prove that this sudden spike in 3-point volume is sustainable and can yield consistent results, but it's extremely encouraging. Especially when matched with the healthy assist-to-turnover numbers and Avdalas' clear poise and command over a college offense. He's 6-foot-9, creating effortlessly out of the pick-and-roll, with precise footwork on side-steps, hang dribbles and step-backs. He compensates for a lack of explosiveness with creativity. Avdalas can get low, change direction on a dime, and force his defender off-balance. And Providence isn't a pushover non-conference opponent. That was a loud statement from the 19-year-old.

Hannes Steinbach, F, Washington (Fr.)

Hannes Steinbach began the season at No. 6 on the FanSided draft board, so he's not really a "riser" here — just in the general consensus. Steinbach arrived at Washington after a dominant summer with the German national team in the U19 FIBA World Cup. On the surface, Steinbach presents clear limitations as an NBA prospect. He's not an explosive leaper or an elite lateral mover. He doesn't crank up the volume from 3-point range. But at the end of the day, some dudes just know how to playing winning basketball. Steinbach is one of them.

The major concern with Steinbach coming over from Germany was that he isn't a natural rim protector and he could be forced to play center in the NBA due to his athletic profile. We shan't put too much stock into three games, but Steinbach has five blocks so far — including three against a worthy foe in Baylor. Steinbach is not going to become an elite rim deterrent in the NBA, but he's not a stiff. He can flex his hips, cover ground and get up vertically, often without fouling. He's a tremendously physical player, too, which should aid his assimilation at the next level. The anticipation skills are excellent, and pure athleticism is hardly the only measuring stick for a quality defender.

It helps that Steinbach is a vacuum cleaner on the glass. He's averaging 12.7 rebounds (5.3 OREB, 7.3 DREB) in 32.0 minutes per game. He generates easy second-chance points on offense and puts a cap on possessions defensively. His tree-trunk frame allows him to establish and maintain position, even to bulldoze opposing bigs off their spot. Steinbach locates and tracks his rebound exceptionally well and should carry that outlier skill over to the NBA.

As for his offensive output, while Steinbach hasn't launched a ton of 3s, he's dominating the interior (58.6 percent on 2s) and showcasing his upside as a playmaking hub for the Huskies (3.3 assists to 2.0 turnovers). Steinbach exhibits tremendous forcefulness and grace as a post scorer. He can spray passes from the elbow, step out occasionally behind the 3-point line, and score on face-up drives with long, coordinated strides. There's just a lot to like here. Consider him a top-10 prospect for the long haul.

Caleb Wilson, F, North Carolina (Fr.)

Caleb Wilson began the season as a top-10 prospect for most folks, but the early returns have us wondering if he could end up top-five, top-four — perhaps even higher. That is an extremely lofty bar to set this early on, but Wilson has truly excelled across the board.

He put up 22 points on Central Arkansas, which is a nice opening statement. But it was his 24-point, seven-rebound, four-assist outing against Kansas (on 9-of-11 shooting) that really started to turn heads. Wilson was a one-man wrecking crew, blowing up the Kansas halfcourt offense all night while just dominating the Jayhawks defense with explosive, physical drives to the cup. He shot nine free throws against Kansas, an encouraging sign that speaks to Wilson's ability and willingness to absorb contact and challenge rim protectors.

Concerns remain, of course. Wilson is a low-volume 3-point shooter and he's still not overly polished as a ball-handler. But the signs of growth are far beyond what was expected, especially with a program as maligned for its player development in recent years as North Carolina. Wilson went toe-to-toe with potential No. 1 pick Darryn Peterson and delivered UNC a better win than anything we saw from the Tar Heels last season. The efficiency, both as a slasher and an off-ball cutter, was remarkable. Wilson clearly understands his role and how to maximize his tools within the flow of the offense, even as opposing defenses pack the paint.

Did a breakdown on Caleb Wilson's game against Kansas on Friday night over on @GameTheorySamV. About 45 minutes.



The two-way play, the energy, the activity, the straight-up competitiveness was the best part. But don't sleep on the IQ and offensive upside he showed, either. pic.twitter.com/6gXuqJ8ncN — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) November 10, 2025

However Wilson performs on offense the rest of the way, his defense will be the primary selling point for NBA scouts. Wilson is 6-foot-10 with unbelievable hip flexibility and lateral agility. He can mirror ball-handlers, fight over screens and provide stonewalling services at the point of attack. He can also roam off-ball, blow up passing lanes, and supply help at the rim, tallying four steals in UNC's win over Kansas.

Above all else, Wilson competes like hell. It's an underrated but essential trait, and a real indicator of future success. You don't see a lot of five-star recruits with Wilson's extraordinary athletic gifts who put so much effort into every possession, whether it's his constant off-ball motion on offense or his unwavering investment on defense.

Wilson is a special two-way force and a future star, from the looks of it. There's a long season ahead, and this UNC team has its share of issues, but it feels like something special may be brewing in Chapel Hill, at least as far as Wilson is concerned.

2026 NBA mini-mock draft

You can read our monthly mock draft installments all season long here at FanSided, but with each Upside and Motor, we will incorperate a "mini" mock draft focusing on the top 10 pick – with a fresh lottery simulation and up-to-date predications for the top prospects and worst NBA teams. This outcome of this particular simulation was objectively hilarious, giving Dallas its second straight No. 1 pick and positioning the dynastic Thunder for a top-3 pick in the most loaded draft since 2003. RIP NBA.