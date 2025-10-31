2026 NBA Mock Draft: Cam Boozer, Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa headline special class

The 2026 NBA Draft is special. It's still a whole season away, but it's hard not to get excited about what's to come. This freshman class features some of the most dominant high school prospects in recent memory, from serial winners like Cam Boozer (Duke) and Koa Peat (Arizona), to athletic phenoms like AJ Dybantsa (BYU), and all-world playmakers like Darryn Peterson (Kansas) and Mikel Brown Jr. (Louisville).

It's a robust crop of incoming lottery talent, with plenty of potential risers lurking in the shadows. The upperclassmen aren't too shabby either. There are clear Wooden Award candidates who've been on NBA radars for a while, like Yaxel Lendeborg (Michigan) or Bennett Stirtz (Iowa). We can also point to Labaron Philon (Alabama), Tahaad Pettiford (Auburn) and other highly touted sophomores who passed on a one-and-done opportunity in order to showcase their talents under a brighter spotlight.

If you'd like a straight ranking of the top 60 prospects to start the campaign, you can check out our big board. We also ranked the top prospects in this class against the best prospects from the last five years. For this mock draft, since it's so early in the season, the mock draft order is based on ESPN's projected standings, or power index — not current records. All future mock drafts will break out the Tankathon lottery simulator.

2026 NBA Mock Draft as college basketball starts up

Height: 6'9

Weight: 235

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 18

There's no clear consensus on the No. 1 pick at this point, but Duke's Cam Boozer is a strong candidate to separate himself over the course of the season. Built strong, like his NBA father Carlos Boozer, Cam is one of the smartest 18-year-old basketball players in recent memory. He processes the floor at light speed, with elite anticipation skills on defense and an incredibly versatile playmaking package on offense. Boozer can pick apart defenses at the elbow, facilitate effortlessly on the short roll, or just use his unique blend of strength and footwork to bulldoze his way to points at the rim.

Boozer checks just about every box. For a Brooklyn team that remains something of a blank slate, betting on Boozer's excellent intangibles is the right path. He's a born leader who endeavors to make his teammates better, with a ceaseless motor that runs hot on both ends. He can set Brooklyn in the right direction at long last.

Height: 6'5

Weight: 195

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Darryn Peterson has already lit up the exhibition stage for Kansas. He's the best guard prospect in a hot minute, with a boatload of incredible tools and no extreme weaknesses. Peterson has tremendous size and length for a combo guard, affording him versatility on defense. The main selling point, however, will be his dynamic scoring repertoire and budding playmaking. He won't always beat defenders with his first step, but Peterson's craft and dexterity, mixing speeds and embracing physicality on drives, is a sight to behold. The pull-up jumper is butter.

Washington has collected an intriguing bunch of lengthy defenders and malleable wings. Kyshawn George in particular appears to be taking the leap this season. Peterson can come in and provide Washington with a much-needed foundation. He can lead the charge on offense, creating advantages his teammates can benefit from. Bub Carrington and Tre Johnson both have a future in the backcourt, but the well-roundedness of Peterson's skill set makes him hard to pass on here.

Height: 6'9

Weight: 210

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

AJ Dybantsa is the No. 1 pick in almost any other year, but with such stong competition at the top, Utah lucks into a franchise-changer at No. 3. The Jazz picked a score-first wing a few months ago named Ace Bailey, but any perceived overlap is not severe enough to pass on Dybantsa. He's the least polished of the 'big three' in this year's draft, but he might have the absolute highest ceiling.

The BYU freshman is a one-percent athlete, able to get anywhere he wants on the floor with an explosive first step and unbelievable ball-handling wiggle for a wing his size. Dybantsa is still sanding down the rough edges of his game, but the shot-making from all three levels is so far advanced compared to your standard high-upside 18 year old. He has the tools to create and sustain advantages where others in his archetypal bucket, such as Bailey or Brandon Miller, just can't. Dybantsa's passing can be erratic, but there's a willingness to attempt high-level reads. Utah will surround him with plenty of shooting and ancillary playmaking, with an offense focused on tempo and ball movement that should put Dybantsa in a position to succeed.

Height: 6'10

Weight: 185

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Nate Ament is effortlessly smooth with his jump shot. There is immediate intrigue and upside with any wing as tall, fluid and skilled as Ament. He should get a long leash this season at Tennessee, with every opportunity to address doubts and put himself on the map as a potential top-five pick.

Are there concerns? Of course. He's probably a cleaner Ace Bailey comp than Dybantsa due to his thin frame, limited burst and struggles against physicality. But Ament can also run pick-and-rolls, make some high-level passes (when he puts his mind to it) and showcase the breadth of production that a team like Memphis, with an exceptional player development staff and solid infrastructure, can wholeheartedly invest in. His defense is also a big selling point, although he will need to add muscle in the NBA.

Height: 6'9

Weight: 220

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

Hannes Steinbach put together a dominant summer in overseas competition and is off to an excellent start for Washington in exhibitions. He's built like an ox, with impeccable footwork and touch as a post scorer. But Steinbach can also stretch out to the perimeter, face up, and score with a deep bag of tricks off drives to the rim.

He figures to win over scouts quickly with his selfless approach and extreme efficiency. Steinbach will obliterate college defenses in the paint. He's a slick passer, whether it's out of the post or stationed at the elbow. He's not a rim protector in the traditional sense, but Steinbach can apply his physicality liberally against fours or fives. As Atlanta begins to consider its future, with or without Trae Young, Steinbach's skill and malleability next to Jalen Johnson and Onyeka Okongwu in the frontcourt ought to be appealing.

Height: 6'9

Weight: 225

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 18

Jayden Quaintance put together an incredible freshman season at Arizona State at just 17 years old, but it was cut short by an ACL tear. Now he's at Kentucky, with a strong team around him and the potential to showcase essential growth. Quaintance is a fairly limited scorer right now, primarily leaning on his athleticism for buckets in the paint. But he's a fluid athlete, comfortable attempting the occasional 3 (although success is another matter entirely) and attacking downhill. If he can become even a league average shooter, a lot of fun and funky options open up for Quaintance offensively.

On the defensive end is where Quaintance butters his bread, so to speak. He's one of the most dominant defensive teenagers in recent memory, with the lateral agility to guard on the perimeter and the vertical pop to erase shot attempts at the rim. Quaintance can float on the weak side for help blocks, he can switch and stifle ball-handlers at the point of attack, or he can sit in drop coverage and blow stuff up. Charlotte is still searching for a clear defensive identity. Quaintance can help solidify it.

Height: 6'10

Weight: 215

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Caleb Wilson arrives at North Carolina facing a challenge. UNC's track record of player development under Hubert Davis is subpar, which puts the onus on Wilson to impress NBA scouts despite less than ideal circumstances. That said, Wilson has looked good in exhibitions and his skill set is coveted all across the NBA, which should raise his draft floor quite substantially.

Blessed with incredible length and agility on the wing, Wilson has future All-Defense upside at the next level. He can get in his stance at the point of attack and blanket twitchy point guards, mirroring their every move. He can also muscle up larger wings and deploy his physicality around the rim, whether it's springing for a weak-side block or simply collapsing the cabin on an unsuspecting slasher. The Kings need divine intervention and a lot of luck, but a culture-builder and competitor like Wilson, with plenty of offensive upside as well, is a smart investment.

Height: 6'8

Weight: 235

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Koa Peat arrives at Arizona on par with Cam Boozer as one of the most accomplished high school players in recent history. At 6-foot-8 with tank-like strength, Peat has often just physically dominated his opponents, which does not always translate to college nor, especially, the NBA. But there's a great deal of skill involved, too. Peat blends footwork and force in the post and the mid-range, with soft touch and a sharp eye for passing. There are defensive concerns tied to his lack of lateral quickness, but Peat competes hard and exhibits keen awareness.

As the Pacers rebuild their frontcourt, Peat brings another high-IQ scoring and playmaking hub to ease the burden on Tyrese Haliburton and learn first-hand from Pascal Siakam. Feel and NBA-ready strength should give Peat a high floor. The evolution of his 3-point shot will be a huge sticking point for scouts, but Peat should figure it out.

Height: 6'8

Weight: 220

Class: International

Draft Age: 19

Karim López has hit 44.4 percent of his 3s through nine games with the New Zealand Breakers in the NBL, which is a highly encouraging development. The 18-year-old from Mexico is now in his second season in one of the world's most physical pro leagues. That is a green flag for NBA scouts, as López can handle the aggressiveness of quality defenders a decade his senior.

If the shooting development holds, López will have widespread appeal to NBA teams as a tall wing who can bomb spot-up 3s, attack closeouts decisively, and score through contact at the rim. He's a smart player in a team context and the defensive ceiling is robust, so long as López tidies up the mental errors. Portland has neglected its wing depth in recent drafts and should benefit from López's malleability.

Height: 6'6

Weight: 210

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

Tounde Yessoufou steps into the VJ Edgecombe role at Baylor, which is suddenly an extremely appealing circumstance in scouting circles. Like Edgecombe, Yessoufou is a bursty athlete who loves to get out and run the floor, an attribute that should appeal in particular to his up-tempo Bulls squad.

Yessoufou needs to continue unlocking his 3-point shot, but the physicality on drives is extremely encouraging. The 19-year-old can bulldoze defenders off their line and absorb contact at the rim to draw a foul. He's not the most robust ball-handler, but Yessoufou has meaningfully improved his ability to navigate pressure and beat closeouts. He does a lot of bully-ball work against smaller guards in the post, too. Also an active and disruptive defender, Yessoufou would bring much-needed dynamism to a slim Bulls depth chart on the wing.

Height: 6'4

Weight: 177

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

Cooper Flagg has gone through the early trials and tribulations of point guard duty as an 18-year-old. The game will slow down over time — and Kyrie Irving's eventual return should work wonders — but Dallas has needed more guard depth ever since the Luka Dončić trade. Labaron Philon figures to take on an expanded role for Alabama as a sophomore and could be just what the doctor ordered for the Mavs.

Philon mixes speeds beautifully as a slasher. He's an advanced ball-handler and touch finisher. He will need to up his 3s as a sophomore and continue adding strength, but Philon's physicality has already improved noticeably in Bama's exhibition games. He's taking bumps and still finishing at the rim, getting to the free throw line at a high clip. Factor in Philon's passing chops, especially out of the pick-and-roll, and should complement Dallas' core perfectly.

Height: 6'9

Weight: 210

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 22

By impact metics, Thomas Haugh was absolutely essential to Florida's national championship run last season. He steps into a bigger role this season as the Gators attempt to defend their crown. Haugh just checks so many boxes as a future star in his role. He can defend multiple positions, splash 3s, beat closeouts and make sharp decisions in the flow of the offense.

Boston will be looking to jump right back into contention next season, so adding a ready-made contributor at a position of need is the right move. Haugh has a crafty finishing package around the rim, with tight footwork and a willingness to plow into small defenders or tap dance around more fearsome rim protectors. If he can dial up a mid-range jumper, Haugh's ceiling extends well beyond your typical stretch four.

Height: 6'10

Weight: 233

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Chris Cenac Jr. is expected to fulfill a significant role on an top-shelf contender at Houston. He couldn't ask for a better coach than Kelvin Sampson and a better program in which to fine-tune his skill set. The talent pops in a big way already. Cenac can do all your standard big man things — explosive dunks, screen and rolls, rim protection and rebounding — but he's also a fluid perimeter shot-maker, flashing advanced handles and a tantalizing pull-up.

Cenac will need to improve his efficiency and overall decision-making in college, but a four or five with his level of perimeter skill is going to capture the imagination of NBA scouts. Toronto could use depth in the frontcourt after losing Chris Boucher to free agency (and more pointedly, with Jakob Poeltl approaching his twilight stage). Cenac and Collin Murray-Boyles have the makings of one of the most productive and synergistic young frontcourt duos in the NBA long term.

Height: 6'3

Weight: 172

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

A rough preseason shouldn't dissuade confidence in Louisville point guard Mikel Brown Jr. too much. He put together an incredible summer at the Nike Hoop Summet and the U19 World Cup. Brown is going to instantly remind scouts of the NBA's most exciting point guards, wielding deep range on his pull-up 3s and attacking weak points in the defense with quick, jittery handles. He's a brilliant playmaker out of the pick-and-roll, too, constantly operating with his head on a swivel.

There are natural defensive concerns, but Brown competes hard on that end. So long as he's not an open, bleeding wound on defense, he should flourish with his ability to impact the game so thoroughly on offense. Memphis tends to get the best out of young players, and Brown should benefit from the mammoth screening of Zach Edey and the stretchy pick-and-pop abilities of Jaren Jackson Jr. — not to mention on-the-job training from Ja Morant.

Height: 6'4

Weight: 200

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

Brayden Burries can join Kasparas Jakučionis as the future of Miami's backcourt. That's a compelling and synergistic duo on paper. Burries has excellent physical tools for a two-guard, with the burst and strength to win with his first step and finish against shot-blockers at the rim. He's an aggessive downhill attacker, able to mix speeds and sustain advantages. Scouts will want to see Burries get more consistent from deep and perhaps develop a mid-range package, but the scoring bona fides (and versatile defense) should sell Miami.

Height: 6'4

Weight: 180

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 22

Bennett Stitz played almost every minute for Drake last season, his hands always on the controls. His usage probably shifts in a more manageable direction at Iowa, but Stirtz is a classic point guard — shifty with his handles, always in total control of the tempo, and otherworldly in his playmaking. He's one of the smartest and most creative guards to hit draft circles in a while. Concerns about physicality and athleticism, especially on defense, will pop up, but Stirtz can supplement Cade Cunningham and keep the offense juiced when he sits. This is a fun fit for Detroit post-Dennis Schröder.

Height: 6'8

Weight: 210

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Nik Khamenia will face questions about his lack of athleticism, but the skill level and feel is just so high. He boasts deep range as a shooter, he can deliver slick passes off the dribble and he's hyper-aware off the ball, always relocating into open space and making himself available in the flow of the offense. San Antonio can mask his limited mobility with an all-time rim protector in Victor Wembanyama while benefitting from his spacing and elite connective instincts.

Height: 6'2

Weight: 180

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Darius Acuff Jr. joins a long line of John Calipari point guards with their sights set on the NBA. Cal's first season at Arkansas was an overwhelming success, but less so for his backcourt. Acuff will attempt to change the narrative, with a vicious combination of dribble moves, paired with dangerous downhill quickness and the strength to absorb contact at the rim. He can also spray pull-up jumpers from anywhere, although Acuff can sometimes fall a little too in love with tough jumpers. Milwaukee needs to rebuild its backcourt in lieu of Damian Lillard and infuse the lineup with more athleticism. Acuff can oblige.

Height: 6'6

Weight: 200

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Isiah Harwell steps into the Houston backcourt next to Milos Uzan and fellow freshman Kingston Flemings, forming what should be one of the most dynamic and impressive guard rotations in college basketball this season. Harwell is not a standout athlete, but he's built strong and he plays a decisive brand of basketball. He can bury spot-up 3s, attack closeouts with his pull-up jumper and even set the table on occasion. He plays smart and hard, especially on defense. He fits the new culture Charlotte is building to a T.

Height: 6'4

Weight: 205

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 18

Cayden Boozer joins his twin brother, Cam, on a loaded Duke roster this season. Cayden is somewhat deferential by nature — a point guard through and through. He's not going to dominate possessions or post robust scoring totals. But he will consistently make the right decision. He's an excellent playmaker, typically in complete control, and an active defender with good tools for his position. Minnesota seems to be waffling on Rob Dillingham. Boozer profiles more cleanly as a Mike Conley successor.

Height: 6'9

Weight: 230

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 23

Yaxel Lendeborg faced one of the more intiguing stay-or-go decisions in the 2025 draft after a dominant season at UAB. The former juco standout turned D-I superstar ultimately decided to stay in school and play his fifth season at Michigan. Now, Lendeborg figures to compete for the Wooden Award as the centerpiece of a competitive Wolverines squad. A Swiss Army Knife of a forward with a deep mid-post bag, incredible passing chops and a healthy rebounding presence, Lendeborg was practically designed in a lab to learn from Al Horford and Draymond Green in Golden State.

Height: 6'7

Weight: 190

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 21

Miles Byrd occupies an archetype the Thunder know and love as a versatile pass-dribble-shoot wing. He needs to get stronger and perhaps ramp up his rim pressure, but Byrd projects well as a shooter and he's a slick connective playmaker. Where he shines the most, however, is on defense. Byrd can switch all over the floor and he's a true ballhawk, turning the ball over frequently, which naturally leads to transition offense. He'd fit beautifully into OKC's coven of do-it-all role players.

Height: 6'11

Weight: 250

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

Patrick Ngongba was lightly involved at Duke as a freshman, but he figures to take on a far more cental role this season as the Blue Devils' primary interior anchor. He doesn't exactly reinvent the wheel for big men, but there is always a market for 250-pound enforcers who finish everything with deft touch and make nifty passing reads on the short roll. Ngongba should dominate a lot of college opponents with sheer physicality alone, and he's a plus rim protector in drop coverage. Few teams need size and finishing prowess at the five spot more than the Lakers.

Height: 6'1

Weight: 175

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

Trae Young's frigid start has reawakened conversations about his future in Atlanta. Tahaad Pettiford was on the first round bubble as a freshman, but he made the wise decision to return to Auburn. Expect Pettiford to graduate from sixth man duties to primary status with the Tigers. He's one of the smoothest scoring guards in college basketball, boasting deep range on his pull-up jumper and an automatic floater. Pettiford's lack of size and strength in a natural deterrent, but Atlanta should view him as an immediate second unit spark plug with the potential to fill Young's shoes down the line.

Height: 6'8

Weight: 190

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

It's almost certain that OKC will part with some or all of its first-round picks, as there's just not space on such a deep roster. But if the Thunder pick in this spot, Duke's Dame Sarr fits their laser-focus on length, versatility and two-way effort. The 19-year-old is still in the nascent stages of development, but he's a tantalizing athlete on the wing, thriving out in transition and showcasing promising gear-shifting ability on drives to the rim. Sarr can afford to come along slowly with an organization like OKC.

Height: 6'6

Weight: 199

Class: International

Draft Age: 18

Dash Daniels, the younger brother of Hawks guard Dyson Daniels, will spend this season with Melbourne United in the NBL. He'll be one of the youngest players on the board, which should help scouts maintain the longview. Daniels is extremely rough around the edges as a scorer right now, but he should hit 3s well enough and he's not half-bad as a passer. He has the quickness and length to eventually start converting more attempts at the rim. It's his frenetic defense, however, that feels right up OKC's alley.

Height: 6'4

Weight: 180

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

Braylon Mullins arrives at UConn as the perfect Dan Hurley freshman — a sharpshooting, quick-processing two-guard. He's not going to create his own offense a ton, but Mullins can leverage his shooting gravity to get downhill against closeouts and finish with finesse at the rim. He makes smart passing reads and effortlessly connects dots. NBA teams will need to see him consistently defend and add new layers at UConn, but Mullins is a dream skill fit for this Nuggets team.

Height: 6'6

Weight: 220

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 21

Karter Knox finished his freshman season on a high note and now returns to a far more prominent role in Fayetteville. He will need to hit 3s more consistently and at a higher volume, but Knox's blend of strength, burst and athleticism as a driver is awfully appealing. He can plow through small guards and stretch around towering rim protectors for acrobatic finishes. His tools and shot-making should appeal to a team with limited scoring punch in the second unit. (And yes, he's the younger brother of former Knicks first-round pick, Kevin Knox.)

Height: 6'9

Weight: 210

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 21

JT Toppin emerged as one of the absolute best players in college basketball last season and he should pick right back up where he left off for a feisty Texas Tech squad. The main hangup for Toppin skeptics is the low 3-point volume and middling shooting indicators, but he's simply too skilled and productive otherwise. Toppin is a hellacious rebounder, an active help-side defender and a skillful post scorer at the four spot. Cleveland's frontcourt depth wanes quickly after Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. Toppin can contribute on day one.

Height: 6'7

Weight: 200

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 20

Dailyn Swain arrives at Texas with a chance to meaningfully improve his draft stock on the SEC stage. Young for his class, Swain is a clear NBA athlete. He practically skates his way to the rim when a lane opens up. Swain ices defenders with his first step and is capable of delivering impressive passes at full speed. He's also a heck of a defender. For Swain, the big swing skill is, unsurprisingly, shooting. Washington tends to bet on the shooting development of big, athletic, multi-faceted wings.