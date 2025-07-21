Hornets closing in on the only championship they're even close to winning

The Charlotte Hornets are a franchise perpetually waiting for any sliver of success. They’ve never made a conference finals, their last playoff appearance came in 2016, and the last All-NBA selection was Kemba Walker in 2019.

With a roster perennially overloaded with guards and short on direction, Hornets fans have been stuck in a cycle of pain, praying for something — anything — to change. The age-old question of when Charlotte will contend for a title has felt like a joke with no punchline.

Until now.

For the first time in franchise history, the Charlotte Hornets are competing for an NBA title — even if it’s Summer League. Some might scoff and say it “doesn’t count,” but Hornets fans? They’re clutching their pearls, praising the basketball gods, and counting their blessings to be on summer’s biggest stage.

Led by fourth overall pick Kon Knueppel, the Hornets have stormed through Las Vegas, compiling a 5-0 record capped off by a dominant 109–80 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder to clinch their spot in the championship game. Knueppel finished with 17 points on 5-of-12 shooting, alongside three rebounds, three assists, and two steals before exiting early with a head injury.

Knueppel hasn’t backed down from the competition, becoming one of the few lottery picks to play in at least four games this summer. The Duke product is averaging 14.3 points on 41.9 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three, drawing early comparisons to a young Devin Booker—something Hornets fans haven’t heard since… well, ever.

But while Knueppel has rightfully captured headlines, the real engine behind this run has been Jaylen Sims.

Jaylen Sims looks ready to stick in the NBA

Undrafted in 2022, Sims’ path to the NBA has been anything but linear. He played Summer League with the Raptors (2022), Hornets (2023), and 76ers (2024). He became the Hornets’ G League all-time leading scorer, parlayed that into a 10-day contract, and eventually earned a full-time roster spot late last season.

Now in his fourth Summer League, Sims has shown he’s ready to stick. He’s averaging 19.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists, shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 37 percent from three. His 25-point explosion in the semifinal win was the exclamation point on a breakout showing.

For once, Charlotte isn't just a young team looking for answers. They're a group beginning to piece together a future with actual promise. After finishing with the third-worst record in the NBA last season (19–63), the combination of Knueppel, Liam McNeeley, and their emerging core gives fans a reason to believe that better days are ahead.

But first?

One more game. One more win. One championship, just weeks before Oklahoma City’s window officially opens.

For once, the Hornets aren’t looking ahead. They’re playing for something real, right now.