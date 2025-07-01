Hornets kick promising young guard to curb after Collin Sexton trade

On Sunday, the Charlotte Hornets acquired Collin Sexton and a 2030 second-round pick from the Utah Jazz. In return, the Jazz acquired Jusuf Nurkic.

As a result of this trade, the Hornets decided to decline the option of one of their young and talented players, guard Tre Mann. The Hornets declined to accept Mann's one-year, $6.94 million qualifying offer.

Just In: The Charlotte Hornets declined to tender Tre Mann his one-year, $6.94 million dollar qualifying offer, sources told @hoopshype. Mann becomes an unrestricted free agent after averaging 14.1 points, including 40% from 3-point range, 3.0 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 13 games pic.twitter.com/q6jSoVO4Bx — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) June 30, 2025

Mann is now set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Mann has been with the Hornets since the 2023-24 season after starting his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Last season with the Hornets, Mann averaged 14.1 points per game, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.0 assists.

What's next for Tre Mann?

Mann will likely be joining a new team next season, and there are possible teams in the NBA that could be interested in signing him to a deal. Mann is a talented guard who has gotten better. It's hard to imagine the possibility that Mann returns to Charlotte on even a one-year deal after the trade for Sexton.

The Hornets' backcourt, now with the addition of Sexton, includes LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Kon Knueppel, Vasilije Micic, Nick Smith Jr, Josh Okogie, Liam McNeeley, and KJ Simpson. Charlotte already has enough depth at the position, and bringing back Mann would just hurt the Hornets' rotation.

It is unfortunate given the fact that Mann, in his two seasons with the Hornets, has proven himself to be a reliable guard. Mann appeared in 54 games in two seasons with the Hornets, his biggest problem, however that may be the major factor for Charlotte to move on from him, is his struggles with injuries.

New potential suitors for Mann

Potential landing spots for Mann if the Hornets decide to move forward without him include the Orlando Magic and the Brooklyn Nets. After trading for Desmond Bane a few weeks ago, the Magic are heading into next season as a very underrated team in the Eastern Conference. The addition of Mann would further improve the depth of the Magic's backcourt.

The Brooklyn Nets need an experienced guard as their current backcourt features No. 8 overall pick Egor Demin, Cam Thomas, Nolan Traoré, and De'Anthony Martin. Mann would very likely be a starter for the Nets, which makes Brooklyn the best landing spot for him.