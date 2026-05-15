How Jalen Duren's NBA playoffs struggles could ultimately help the Pistons

The next few months will test whether he can evolve his game beyond the basket to secure his long-term value.

His recent struggles have altered the financial landscape for both him and the Pistons this offseason.

Heading into the 2026 NBA playoffs, the Detroit Pistons had a looming dilemma on their hands.

Fourth-year center Jalen Duren was in the midst of a breakout year. He averaged a career-high 19.5 points along with 10.5 rebounds per game during the regular season en route to his first All-Star nod. He's also in a contract year.

Duren and the Pistons could not come to terms on an extension ahead of the season, so he's set to become a restricted free agent on June 30. If he gets named to an All-NBA team this year, he'll be eligible for a max contract that begins at 30 percent of the 2026-27 salary cap rather than the usual 25 percent for someone with fewer than seven years of NBA experience.

Had Duren dominated in the playoffs and made an All-NBA team, the Pistons might not have a choice but to offer him the full 30 percent max. With Cade Cunningham already on a 30 percent max of his own and Ausar Thompson becoming extension-eligible this offseason, the Pistons would be on the verge of locking in their long-term core and obliterating the financial flexibility that they currently boast.

Of course, that isn't what happened. Duren struggled against the Orlando Magic in a closer-than-expected first-round series, averaging only 10.0 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. He's been even worse against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Through five games against Cleveland, Duren is averaging only 9.4 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting a disappointing 46.2 percent overall. He's played fewer minutes in every game as the series goes on, as third-string big man Paul Reed has clearly outplayed him. Reed wound up playing the entire fourth quarter and overtime in the Pistons' Game 5 collapse.

Barring a drastic turnaround, Duren's struggles in the playoffs do not bode well for his chances of cashing out this offseason. Even if he does make an All-NBA team, there's almost zero chance of him receiving a 30 percent max now. (No other team can offer a 30 percent max to him in free agency; only the Pistons can.)

That's bad news for Duren's bank account, but it could be great news for the Pistons moving forward.

How Duren's playoff struggles could help the Pistons

Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Despite his playoff struggles, Duren still figures to have plenty of suitors in free agency this offseason if he and the Pistons can't come to terms on a new deal. The Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets are all projected to have at least $45 million of salary-cap space, according to Spotrac's Keith Smith, which would be enough to fit a max contract for Duren.

But since he's a restricted free agent, the Pistons have the right to match any offer sheet that Duren signs with another team. They could let the free-agent market set his price before they decide whether or not to match.

That could backfire on the Pistons, though. For one, players tend to remember that sort of thing. (Just ask the Utah Jazz about Gordon Hayward.)

Duren could also decide to sign a shorter-term deal to maximize his earnings. If he signed a three-year deal with a fourth-year player option, he could decline that option in 2029-30 and would be eligible for a 30% max from any team since he'll have seven years of NBA experience under his belt by then.

Duren's ongoing playoff struggles could give other potential free-agent suitors some pause about offering him a full max contract, though. He's not the type of engine whom a team can build its entire offense around. He needs an elite playmaker to set him up.

The Lakers have that in Luka Dončić. The Bulls might believe Josh Giddey could do that, too. The Nets don't have a playmaker of that caliber in place, although they very well could select one with the No. 6 overall pick in this year's draft. But do any of those teams want to blow nearly all of their cap space just on Duren?

If the Pistons can get Duren back on a below-max contract, it would be an outright coup for them given how well he played during the regular season. These playoff struggles should fuel him throughout the offseason, too.

Duren isn't a finished product

Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

These playoffs are only Duren's second taste of postseason basketball. He doesn't turn 23 until November. There's still plenty of room for him to continue growing.

After the New York Knicks swept the Philadelphia 76ers in the other Eastern Conference Semifinals series, Sixers rookie guard VJ Edgecombe pledged that "coming into next year, a team won't ever leave me open." He said the playoffs were "a different vibe," and that the "intensity, fire, closeouts are a lot quicker."

That speaks to the difference between the regular season and the playoffs.

In the regular season, teams don't have as much time to develop opponent-specific game plans on a night-to-night basis. They're more focused on perfecting their own offensive and defensive schemes than anything else. It's more about developing your own strengths than attacking your opponents' specific weaknesses.

In the playoffs, when you face the same team for anywhere from four to seven games, that flips. It becomes imperative to attack your opponent's weak spots and force them to adjust.

Duren does a grand majority of his damage right around the basket on offense. More than 52 percent of his shot attempts came within three feet of the hoop, and barely more than 5 percent of his attempts were from beyond 10 feet. He has attempted exactly six 3-pointers across his four NBA seasons, all of which came in his first two years. (He still has yet to hit one.)

No one should expect Duren to come back next year and suddenly shoot 40 percent from 3. But the evolution of big men like Brook Lopez and former Pistons center Andre Drummond should give the Pistons hope.

Like Duren, Drummond was mostly stationed near the basket on offense early in his career. He was a dynamic pick-and-roll and lob threat, while his elite rebounding ability helped him manufacture additional possessions on the offensive glass.

Through his first 13 NBA seasons, Drummond hit a total of 18 3-pointers. This year with the Sixers, he shot 32-of-90 from deep, mostly on corner treys.

To justify the returns on a max or near-max contract, Duren will need to continue developing his offensive repertoire beyond just running pick-and-rolls with Cunningham and dunking. He'll need to continue expanding his shooting range and improving his footwork to become more of a post-up threat. The more ways that he can punish defenders, the better off his team will be.

Being benched for Reed in the fourth quarter of Game 5 against Cleveland on Wednesday should be a humbling wake-up call for Duren (if the rest of the playoffs weren't already). He still figures to sign a nine-figure contract this offseason whether with the Pistons or another team, but it'll be on him to prove moving forward that he isn't just an 82-game player.

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