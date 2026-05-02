How Rudy Gobert became the main character of the NBA playoffs

The next few matchups will test whether his defensive heroics can carry the story all the way to the championship.

In my personal plethora of published NBA playoff preview content, never did I consider the possibility that Rudy Gobert would be the protagonist of the 2026 postseason. Alas.

Gobert has not been the best player in these playoffs; he has not been the most important, the most dominant nor the most statistically improved. But I’m willing to wager he’s been the most determined. Facing Nikola Jokić (his frequent kryptonite) and the Denver Nuggets in the first round, Gobert basically became an action hero when his fellow Power Rangers Anthony Edwards, Ayo Dosunmu and Donte DiVincenzo went down for chunks of the series. He was the wall against which the Nuggets broke, and the short-handed Minnesota Timberwolves prevailed largely due to his impact. Now, if he wants to be, he could be the main character of this whole postseason.

Rudy Gobert became an action hero against Denver

What makes a good protagonist? For one, it’s never about the statistics; I don’t hear a lot of talk about Luke Skywalker’s middling Death Star stats (he destroyed one out of three possible Death Star-like things in his lifetime, while Chewbacca and Wedge have two each), and don’t even get me started on Harry “Load Management” Potter’s career Quidditch stats. Similarly, I can’t make a statistical argument that Gobert is the central character of these playoffs, but we don’t need that. We just need a good story.

Mar 25, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) prepares to play the Houston Rockets before the game at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Let’s set the scene: We find a French kid named Rudy from Saint-Quentin. His teachers notice he’s pretty tall for his age, and at some point, he starts playing basketball. He winds up in Utah, wins a bunch of Defensive Player of the Year awards, gets traded to Minnesota for everything ever and now it’s 2026. His team has fallen short in each of his prior playoff runs, and now several of their most important players are injured, stuck behind enemy lines in the Western Conference and needing to win four straight road playoff series.

Immediately ambushed, Gobert is presented with a boss battle in Jokić, one of the greatest players in NBA history at the peak of his offensive powers. The Timberwolves have exactly zero hope of stopping him unless Gobert digs deep. He did just that, and he made it pretty Hollywood along the way: He barely scored all series, scoring single digits thrice in six games, but anyone watching was treated to full crazy-eyes Gobert, fronting Jokić at half court and shadowing him throughout the series like … a shadow (note to self: shadow metaphors = not much).

Rudy Gobert was the biggest reason the Timberwolves beat Nikola Jokić

Jokić was defended by Gobert for over 55 minutes of game time throughout the series, which is a pretty absurd figure; that’s five times more than the next most common defender. In those 55 minutes, Jokić only shot 42 percent from the floor and 25 percent from three while committing 13 turnovers. That’s pretty insane for that kind of volume, and Jokić’s positive splits against other defenders (admittedly in a much smaller sample) suggest Gobert was the difference.

Gobert’s impact was also action hero-ish because it was the opposite of some conventional wisdom on how to slow down the Joker. In a world where the league began throwing smaller guards at him, the Timberwolves said “here’s our center, check ball.” That was pretty awesome.

Rudy Gobert and the Wolves have a comic book-level gauntlet ahead

Jan 11, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) holds the ball as San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) plays defense in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

But you can’t be the protagonist if you vanquish the big bad immediately. Not to worry: The Timberwolves are playing the San Antonio Spurs in the second round, meaning another, much taller French guy named Victor Wembanyama is Gobert’s next assignment. Jokić and Wemby are easily the two best big men in the NBA, and if Gobert can conquer both of them en route to the Western Conference Finals? My goodness, we’re making shirts.

If he does, he will likely be greeted by the Oklahoma City Thunder; that means Chet Holmgren, another great big man, but also Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, an elite slasher, will be there to meet him. It is critical to have an elite, agile rim protector against Shai, because you need to throw the kitchen sink at him to disrupt his three-level scoring output. Rudy “The Kitchen Sink” Gobert will have to be there.

Look: It’s going to be a serious challenge. But if Gobert can lock in and disrupt Wembanyama like he did Jokić, this run could go down in history as something truly sick. As someone who wasn’t always sure about Gobert’s value, especially after that huge trade, I’m happy to see him making it big.