How the Warriors can still win the offseason

The Golden State Warriors have not been active in free agency. A pivotal player for the franchise, Kevon Looney, walked to the New Orleans Pelicans, and the Jonathan Kuminga saga is still ongoing.

For an aging team, that still has many fans believing they can win it all, they moved further away from a championship. Their big three: Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green, are older than 35, are at risk of suffering injury, and in the case of Green, suspension.

It's unrealistic for Golden State to rely on them to last the physical toll that a full season requires before making a deep playoff push. They need to be more active, as a handful of options are still on the table. Here is what the Warriors need to do to become winners in the offseason.

Sign-and-trade Jonatha. Kuminga for Josh Giddey

Jonathan Kuminga has been the biggest question mark around Golden State's offseason. Kuminga has reportedly received three-year, $90 million offers from the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings. Which is in Kuminga's asking range, but the Warriors cannot match without entering the second apron of the luxury tax.

The only option the Warriors have when it comes to Jonathan Kuminga is to sign-and-trade him, or hopes no one signs him, and he takes the qualifying offer. The first is more likely. Instead of getting role players and picks from the Suns or Kings, they can get a productive starter in Josh Giddey,

Giddey is in a similar situation as Kuminga. Both of their rookie deals have expired with no offer for an extension. Completing a double sign-and-trade is an extremely complex maneuver that would require a third team to facilitate, but both teams have at least reportedly expressed interest.

Giddey would fit better in Golden State over Kuminga. Kuminga's old school style, with poor 3-point shooting, has caused him to be benched under Steve Kerr. He needs to go somewhere he can play to his strengths, where there will plenty of opportunities in Chicago.

Giddey's 3-point shooting isn't a strength. Has improved from 26.3 percent his rookie year to 37.8 percent last season. The Warriors have excelled in developing 3-point shooting. What makes Golden State unique to Giddey's play style is his passing and his size.

If the Warriors are going to stick with Green at the center, they need long wings and guards. Giddey standing at 6-foot-8 can play one through four and is a great playmaker. For an offense that focuses on creating the best shot, Giddey is another version of Green and Butler, who may not score a lot, but will impact the game with his passing.

Sign Al Horford

Al Horford doesn't help with the Warriors with the age issue, being 39 and one of the five oldest players in the league. Despite his age, he is still one of the most productive and reliable role players in the NBA.

Golden State does not have a true center. Although Green can be a small ball center and has succeeded defensively, it will eventually take its toll. The past three seasons, they have lost to teams in the playoffs or play-in, to teams that played bigger. The Los Angeles Lakers in 2023, Kings in 2024, and the Minnesota Timberwolves last season.

Horford would give them size. He's kept himself in incredible shape, and being undersize himself, is one of the smartest rim protectors. He averaged 1.3 blocks in the postseason, and Karl-Anthony Towns had difficulties scoring the ball when guarded by him.

The icing, Horford can stretch the floor. The best way for any player, especially a big, to fit in Golden State is being able to shoot. The last three seasons, Horford has shot 40.9 percent from three. He has lived off taking and making wide open threes. He gets wide open because teams were focused on other players (Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown), and in Golden State will have those same looks when teams focus on Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler.

Sign Malcolm Brogdon

It's mind-boggling that no team has jumped at the opportunity to sign Malcolm Brogdon. He does offer a big injury risk but having him as a backup point guard option on a contender, could be the difference of team winning or losing a playoff series.

The last time Brogdon played meaningful basketball, was the 2022-23 season for the Boston Celtics. He averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists on .484/.444.870 shooting splits and winning Sixth Man of the Year. Comparing that to the 12.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists on .433/.286/.880 splits from this year, it looks like he's stepped back. Those numbers are because of circumstance, playing for the Washington Wizards.

We see it all the time, when role players move teams to worse situations, their shooting goes down because they're more looked at. If Brogdon played for the Warriors, he would return to the numbers he put up in 2023. He'd come off the bench, can handle the point guard duties next to Curry, and become a Sixth Man of the Year candidate.

In the postseason, Golden State lacked guard scoring and playmaking when Curry was injured. Having a player available who can fill both voids, in the case of an injury, increases their chances of having better positioning in the postseason.