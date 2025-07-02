I do get it. Some people seem to have established values in their field. Mike Brown is a two-time coach of the year, has been an NBA Champion four times as an assistant or associate, and took the Sacramento Kings to the playoffs after an NBA-record 17 straight seasons of missing the postseason. He has a startling list of accomplishments for a 55-year-old that somehow many people will still dismiss.

Which brings us to Knicks fans. There is never a unanimous opinion from fanbases, but I think the majority of people were excited about the idea of moving on from Tom Thibodeau. Thibs is a well-respected veteran who has served as head coach for multiple successful teams, however he is viewed as a bit of a retread. And uh… well… Mike Brown is a well-respected veteran who has served as head coach for multiple teams, however, he is viewed as a bit of a retread. There’s a lack of trust that Brown can take them somewhere that Thibs couldn’t.

So, again, some people aren’t happy. Luckily, we’re still in the first few days of free agency. There are players to sign, trades to make, moves to consider. Maybe the Knicks can find someone to get exci-OH MY GOD IS THAT BEN SIMMONS?!

Sorry, I looked in the mirror, and he was right behind me. It was only for a fleeting second, but he spoke. He told me to look at this article. I think there’s something important in here. Let me find it.

…oh no…

"“The Knicks have also checked in on free agent Ben Simmons, per sources familiar with the matter. But people briefed on the matter say a decision on that roster spot isn’t expected until after the head coach is hired.”" Ian Begley

Well, since this article was published, we have a head coach. The Simmons Train can now leave the station. Choo choo. To be clear, I don’t mean Bill Simmons. I’m not sure he’s a fan of public transport.

Ben Simmons? Knicks? It’s more likely than you think

Well, possibly. This is only a report about the Knicks showing interest, not about the two sides negotiating contract terms or anything of the sort. This is closer to that meme of the dude walking with whose presumed to be his girlfriend, turning around to see another girl, and then dude being like 😗 as his partner looks at him upset. If you don’t know what I’m talking about, here’s an entire Wikipedia entry.

In this case, the jerk boyfriend in the picture is the Knicks, the girlfriend is “not having Ben Simmons on your team” and the other girl is “potentially having Ben Simmons on your team.” If you don’t follow, I understand. Memes are a little highbrow.

But yeah, before any New York fans get too upset I want to remind them that this report doesn’t necessarily guarantee or predict anything. It’s just saying “The Knicks have gone ‘hmmmm.’” If you don’t want Ben Simmons on your team, there is still time to uselessly @ the team account on Twitter, start prayer circles, or maybe buy a curse on Etsy or something. That’s the thing about feeling powerless. Sometimes you just are.

So let’s all just do our best to stay positive. Maybe the bright lights and strong opinions of New York will be extremely beneficial to Ben Simmons’ mental health. That’s usually how it works, right?