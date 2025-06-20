The international calls of Pascal Siakam's poster dunk are pure chaos

The Indiana Pacers kept themselves alive Thursday night by forcing Game 7 in the NBA Finals, beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 108-91. Pascal Siakam only scored 16 points but added 13 rebounds and one monstrous poster worthy slam dunk with under a minute left in the first half over Lou Dort and Jalen Williams, who caught the brunt of the jam.

volume UP for the international calls of Pascal Siakam's poster 🔊 pic.twitter.com/q7dFTpwwsn — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) June 20, 2025

Even in a foreign language, that dunk was pure chaos and total pandemonium. If you can’t get excited over a play like that, then you must not have a pulse. Or you’re a Thunder fan. Either way, Siakam created a moment that will live on through highlights for the rest of time. He was third on the team in scoring for Game 6 but may have had the play of the night during Indiana’s throttling of OKC.

Pascal Siakam has been key for the Pacers throughout the playoffs

Siakam has led the Pacers in scoring during the NBA Finals, averaging 19.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game, shooting 46.4 percent from the field. His ability to exploit mismatches has been one of the Pacers most reliable offensive weapons in this series.

“I just played hard, gave it my all, and did what I could do to keep the crowd in it. Which by the way shoutout to Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Man, that place was rocking,” Pascal Siakam said on his second quarter dunk

“I just played hard, gave it my all, and did what I could do to keep the crowd in it. Which by the way shoutout to Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Man, that place was rocking.” pic.twitter.com/RRMYXcrSbe — John Herrick (@johnherrick10) June 20, 2025

Siakam and the Pacers will need a few more of those moments on Sunday if they want to bring home the franchise's first ever NBA championship. This is the organization’s second Finals appearance since 2000, when they fell to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games. This time around, they’ve managed to push it to the limit and have a chance to win their first Larry O’Brien Trophy on the road in Oklahoma City, Sunday night.