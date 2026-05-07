Is Jalen Williams playing tonight? Latest injury update for Lakers vs. Thunder, Game 2

The Thunder remain heavy favorites to win the series despite the absence, with deeper roster options ready to step up.

Tonight, the Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals. After a convincing Game 1 victory, the Thunder now seek to take a 2-0 lead and bring themselves one win closer to their second NBA title in as many years. Unfortunately, they may be forced to go into battle without their second-most accomplished player.

Jalen Williams is officially out for Game 2 against the Lakers

Jalen Williams has had a nightmare 2025-26 season. After being the second-best player on the team that won the 2025 NBA Championship, Williams has spent more games on the sideline (49) than he has on the hardwood (33).

The postseason was supposed to be a fresh start for Williams. However, in Game 2 of their first round series against the Phoenix Suns, Williams sustained a Grade 1 hamstring strain. He has not appeared in a game since then (April 22).

This degree of strain usually takes 1-2 weeks to recover from. Yesterday marked two weeks since Williams sustained that injury. Despite that, the Thunder have already ruled the forward out for Game 2.

Sportsbooks view the Thunder as heavy favorites to win this series. FanDuel gives them -4500 odds (which is a 97.8 percent implied probability) of winning this series. Oklahoma City (probably) believes that they don't need Williams to win this series. They know that greater challenges await them in the next two rounds and want to ensure that he is at full strength when the time comes.

Thunder projected starting lineup and depth chart without Jalen Williams

STARTER POSITION BENCH Shai Gilgeous-Alexander PG Alex Caruso Lu Dort SG Cason Wallace Ajay Mitchell SF Isaiah Joe Chet Holmgren PF Aaron Wiggins Isaiah Hartenstein C Jaylin Williams

Interestingly enough, the Thunder have been better with Williams off the floor than with him on it. When Williams played in the regular season, the Thunder held a 25-8 record. Meanwhile, without him, they were 39-10. This isn't to say that the Thunder don't need Williams, it just goes to show how deep they are as a team. It also doesn't help Williams' case that he has never really been able to be fully healthy this season.

Thomas Sorber, the Thunder's 15th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, has not appeared yet this season and will continue to be out as he recovers from the torn ACL he suffered in September. For the Lakers, they will continue to be without Luka Dončić (also dealing with a hamstring strain), who hasn't played since these two teams did battle in early April.

Jarred Vanderbilt had a gruesome finger injury (he dislocated his right pinky) in Game 1. He is currently listed as doubtful (which usually means the player has a 25 percent chance of playing). Luke Kennard is listed as questionable with neck soreness, meaning he's got a 50/50 chance of suiting up.

The Thunder and Lakers will square off tonight at 9:30 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video. After this game, the series will shift to Los Angeles for Games 3 and 4.

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