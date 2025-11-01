Ja Morant’s future with the Grizzlies is becoming crystal clear

After the Memphis Grizzlies surprisingly traded Desmond Bane in June, many people (myself included) thought this was the first sign of a rebuild. Ja Morant's talent is undeniable, but he also has some clear flaws on and off the court.

His lack of 3-point shooting and defense is problematic. Additionally, Morant is injury-prone and frankly isn't mature enough to be a franchise star. Notably, Morant has played in just 59 games over the past two years and has only played in 65-plus games once, which was in his rookie season.

Friday's game highlighted the worst aspects of Morant. The Murray State product scored eight points on 3-of-14 shooting, including 0-of-6 from 3-point land. In the fourth quarter, he took two shots early and then vanished, looking disengaged down the stretch. Memphis ultimately lost to the Los Angeles Lakers, 117-112, and they needed a better showing out of their star.

After the game, did Morant take accountability for a lackluster performance? Nope, he blamed the coaching staff repeatedly.

Ja Morant when asked questions from the media:



“Go ask the coaching staff.”



And then asked what could have been done differently, other than asking the coaching staff:



“According to them, probably don’t play me.”



I have a hard time feeling bad for Morant at this point. He pretty much got Taylor Jenkins fired last season and is now blaming the coaching staff again. As the Grizzlies are at a crossroads, I expect that general manager Zach Kleiman is running out of patience with Morant. It's only November, but it wouldn't surprise anyone if Morant gets traded before February.

Ja Morant needs a change of scenery

Listen, I'm not here to say that Morant isn't still a star-level player or that he can't contribute to winning. I mean, three years ago, he was a top-10 level player, and his elite blend of athleticism and playmaking is still very there. However, a change of scenery is needed for both sides.

Morant is best utilized as a co-star. Despite his undeniable talent, he doesn't have the temperament of a true franchise star. And frankly, his play style is better suited to a complementary star role. He'll always be the franchise star in Memphis, which doesn't help anybody.

I'm sure several contending teams would be willing to take an upside swing on Morant, and understandably so.

The Grizzlies need to start a new era

For the Grizzlies, you've tried to build around Ja since drafting him with the No. 2 pick in 2019. It worked somewhat; they tied their franchise record for most wins in a season (56). However, the Grizzlies are far from a contender in a loaded Western Conference, and trading Bane admitted that.

The Grizzlies still have a bright future; they are loaded with draft capital after trading Bane, Cedric Coward has been one of the best rookies, and Jaylen Wells finished in the top three in Rookie of the Year voting.

Why not lean into this youth and position yourself for a top pick in a loaded 2026 draft class? Does this mean trading Jaren Jackson Jr. and fully bottoming out? I don't think so, but it's time to move on from Ja and start a new era.

Ja's trade value is difficult to evaluate, and frankly, I doubt they get close to the haul of draft assets they got for Bane. Regardless, it's possible they can get a solid return. If they want to get any value for Ja, the Grizzlies might have to trade him soon.

He is off to a slow start, averaging 20.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 6.7 assists on 40.6/15.6/97.1 shooting splits. However, right now, teams would still be willing to bet on Ja bouncing back. Morant feels due for a hot streak, which would give the Grizzlies a more appropriate time to trade him. But if he keeps struggling or, unfortunately, suffers another injury, the value won't be there.

Ultimately, the Grizzlies should trade Morant while they still can.