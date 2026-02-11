Jarrett Allen is quickly realizing the best part about playing with James Harden

When the Cleveland Cavaliers traded Darius Garland for James Harden, opinions varied. Critics of this trade pointed to Harden's advanced age (36) and poor playoff track record. I'll admit I had doubts about this move. However, there's no denying that Harden is still playing at a high level and that his playmaking elevates every team that he's on.

From Clint Capela, Joel Embiid, to Ivica Zubac, Harden has elevated every big man he's played with. Harden especially thrives with rim-running big men, and two games into his Cavs' tenure, his chemistry with Jarrett Allen has already stood out. And yes, Garland is also a talented playmaker, but there's no denying that Harden is on a different level.

Thus far, Allen is averaging 25.5 points on 21-of-28 shooting in their two games together, and six of Harden's 15 assists have gone to Allen. It's been a down season for Allen, who is shooting 61.5 percent from the field, the lowest number of his career since his second year. Regardless, Harden's presence is rejuvenating Allen and could change the course of the Cavs season.

James Harden and Jarrett Allen are a perfect duo

Harden loves to operate in the pick-and-roll, and Allen is an elite roll man.

Frankly, there might not be a better-fitting center next to Harden than Allen, who is an All-Star-level rim runner. Listen, Allen won't average 25 points for the rest of the year, but his 14.5 points per game average feels primed to increase.

Allen is mainly known for his rim-running abilities, which give him and Harden a clear partnership both in the halfcourt and transition. Here's a perfect example of Harden finding Allen for an easy dunk in transition.

James Harden ↗️ Jarrett Allen



7 assists for Harden... 18 points for Allen!



3-point game with under 3 to go...

Beyond that, Harden often draws double teams in the pick-and-roll, which leaves Allen open around the rim. Harden's ability to make pinpoint passes when being trapped is truly remarkable. While he's mainly known for his rim-running abilities, Allen also has a nice touch around the rim, and Harden is bringing out this aspect of his game.

For the Cavs to have playoff success, they'll need Allen to be productive. Say what you will about Harden in the playoffs, but his playmaking has typically remained consistent in the biggest moments. Notably, in last year's playoffs, Harden averaged an impressive 9.1 assists.

If solely this aspect of Harden's game remains consistent in the playoffs, the Cavs might have a chance to make a deep playoff run after all.

Harden can also help Evan Mobley level up

While Allen has learned how fun it is to play with Harden, his frontcourt mate, Evan Mobley has been out with an injury.

Once Mobley returns, though, it's fair to expect that Harden will help him elevate his game. Mobley and Allen are different styles of players. E-Mob is more of a skilled big man, still Harden will certainly create open shots around the rim for Mobley. Additionally, I'm curious to see the pick-and-pop game between Mobley and Harden.

Mobley is having a down season, declining from 18.5 points per game to 17.9 while plummeting to 30.7 percent shooting from beyond the arc. Nevertheless, Harden could get Mobley back on track and reach his offensive ceiling.

Much like Allen, the Cavs need a productive Mobley to make a deep playoff run, and Harden's presence could help them reach this level.