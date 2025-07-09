Jazz executive says they're not tanking but the roster says otherwise

The Utah Jazz have entered a new chapter. Austin Ainge, now the president of basketball operations, has a clear message. According to Ainge, Utah is done tanking. After a season that ended with just 17 wins (worst record in the NBA), plus a roster overhaul that moved out key veterans, the franchise is shifting focus. The big question is whether Utah, which keeps trading any player with real experience, can avoid tanking whether they "want" to or not.

Austin Ainge’s actions are different from his words

Austin Ainge, the son of longtime NBA executive and player Danny Ainge, has made it clear that the Jazz won't purposely lose games in hopes of landing a higher draft pick. At least, that's what he says. In previous years the team made the roster weaker and didn't try to hide it. This year, Ainge claims differently. He’s not promising playoffs, but he says he's focused on player development and creating a winning culture, even during the rebuilding stage. Is that actually true?

Ainge’s strategy would mark a sharp turn from Utah's recent past, where trading away veterans and leaning into losses was the norm. Now, he’s telling fans to look for a young team that works hard every night.

The Jazz are young, unproven and full of questions

There’s no denying the Jazz roster is in a state of flux. Lauri Markkanen remains the centerpiece and best player. Walker Kessler, a promising young big, brings energy, but he’s also been the subject of trade rumors and might not be long for Utah. Beyond them, the team is heavy on youth and short on proven NBA talent.

This offseason has seen the Jazz lose Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson and John Collins. In their place are rookies like Ace Bailey, Walter Clayton Jr. and veterans such as Kevin Love, who was recently traded to Utah, but that doesn’t really move the needle for the Jazz. There’s plenty of potential on the Jazz roster but not much that’ll guarantee more wins next season.

Long-term growth and maximizing assets

Instead of chasing every draft pick, Ainge has focused on flexibility. Utah has a stockpile of draft picks and promising young talent. From this the Jazz have some room to pivot, whether by trading for an established star or continuing to build through the draft over time. The plan isn’t to lose on purpose (so Ainge says), but to give the young core room to grow, with the option to add proven players if the right deal comes along.

Utah should be able to use their draft picks, young players and trade assets to create a roster with staying power. It doesn’t sound like they’ll bank everything on lottery luck. Instead, they’re looking to make smart moves whenever those opportunities arise. It's a patient yet proactive approach.