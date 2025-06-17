Is Jonquel Jones playing tonight? Latest injury update for Liberty vs. Dream

The New York Liberty will be eager to avenge their first loss of the season. The surging Atlanta Dream are motivated to prove they belong among the WNBA's elites. Fortunately for us, these two teams are scheduled to meet on Tuesday, setting up an exciting collision course.

But as the Liberty prepares to host the Dream, one giant question remains: Will New York have standout center Jonquel Jones at their disposal?

Jones has missed New York's last two contests due to a sprained right ankle. She also sat out against the Golden State Valkyries on May 29 because of an unrelated hamstring injury. With the Dream's high-powered frontcourt duo of Brittney Griner and Brionna Jones coming into town, her status becomes even more critical for the Liberty.

Latest injury update on Liberty star Jonquel Jones for showdown vs. the Dream

Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello confirmed that Jones will be available when her team faces the Dream (h/t Bridget Reilly of the New York Post). Not only will New York have its interior enforcer, but there will be no minutes restriction or limitation to what she'll be asked to do.

"[Jonquel Jones] is going to be back tomorrow, and we'll go from there," Brondello said following Monday's practice. "... She did live play, so we just took her out near the end. Once we got over an hour, that was enough. She got enough of what we needed, and we will get her ready for tomorrow."

When did Jonquel Jones get hurt?

Late in the first quarter of New York's Commissioner's Cup clash with the Washington Mystics, Jones rolled her ankle. She was helped off the court after just six minutes of action and has yet to return. However, the 2024 WNBA Finals MVP appears to be locked and loaded for the Liberty's upcoming showdown versus Atlanta.

Why Jonquel Jones' return couldn't come at a better time for the Liberty

To say the Liberty have managed without Jones might be an understatement. It took an insane three-point barrage from Indiana Fever sensation Caitlin Clark to hand New York its first defeat of the 2025 campaign. Nonetheless, the five-time All-Star's interior presence on both ends of the floor is a massive difference-maker, especially when matched up with the Dream.

Griner and Jones give Atlanta a legitimate one-two punch down low, making Jones' elite rim protection and rebounding vital. New York needs all the size it can get. Otherwise, Breanna Stewart would have her hands full.

With averages of 13.9 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 blocks per game on .478/.429/.655 shooting splits, Jones' versatility unlocks the Liberty. She can hold her own in the paint, stretch the floor and operate as an offensive hub.