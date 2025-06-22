Kevin Durant trade makes Suns' 2025 draft target all too obvious

The Phoenix Suns sent Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets on Sunday in what will go down as one of the worst trades in recent memory. KD is 36 years old, with one year left on his contract and only a few more seasons left in the tank — at most. And still, Phoenix got worked by the Rockets front office, receiving Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in Wednesday's NBA Draft and five second-round picks. That's it.

Somehow, Phoenix just got more expensive and significantly worse without recouping any meaningful draft capital beyond their own first-round pick in 2025. The Rockets also own the Suns' pick in 2027 and swap rights in 2029, but Phoenix did not receive either in return for their best player and a future Hall of Fame forward with 15 All-Stars under his belt.

Jalen Green is a bad contract, point blank. Dillon Brooks is an elite perimeter defender, but the offense is a decidedly mixed bag. Unless the Suns absolutely smash the No. 10 pick out of the park, it's hard to envision a timeline in which Houston does not come away from this deal as overwhelming victors.

So, what should the Suns do at No. 10? How can Phoenix make the most of this crap sandwich? Well... here's how.

Suns should target South Carolina's Collin Murray-Boyles with No. 10 pick

Phoenix can go a few different directions here. Folks will claim the Suns still need a point guard. They can also attempt to replace KD's scoring on the wing. But in reality, Phoenix needs a defensive anchor above all else, which becomes even more essential when the offense is about to take a pronounced step in the wrong direction.

The Suns need a center. That puts several traditional fives on the radar, such as Georgetown's Thomas Sorber or Maryland's Derik Queen, both of whom would make excellent picks. Even Michigan's Danny Wolf or Georgia's Asa Newell could get looks.

But I'm here to advocate for a slightly nontraditional path in the form of South Carolina's Collin Murray-Boyles. He's not really an NBA center at 6-foot-7 and 239 pounds, although CMB did spend plenty of time as a small-ball five for the Gamecocks. And yet, more than a "center," the Suns need a defensive anchor — a tone-setter and enforcer in the frontcourt who can clean up messes on the back end and empower Phoenix's perimeter stoppers. Murray-Boyles fits the bill.

With tremendous strength and a gaping 7-foot-1 wingspan, Murray-Boyles can defend all over the positional spectrum. He can win battles in the post. He's fleet of foot on perimeter switches. He can glide from a wing to a guard to a center with uncommon ease, all while creating events with his constant off-ball activity.

As for the offense, CMB still needs to prove that he can hit 3s one day. But the rest of his skill set suggests major uspide. CMB creates advantages with an explosive first step and quick, decisive moves to the rim. He could stand to become a bit less dependent on his left hand, but CMB's ability to leverage his physicality and dexterity to compromise a defense and finish among the trees is elite. He's also a slick passing hub in the frontcourt, meaning he can potentially ease the outsized playmaking burden on Devin Booker.

CMB is the No. 3 prospect on FanSided's big board. If he's available at No. 10, which feels likely, the Suns would be wise to take the swing.

Other NBA Draft prospects the Suns should consider at No. 10

Noa Essengue, FanSided's No. 4 prospect, is three days older than Cooper Flagg, making him the second-youngest player in the draft. He may not satisfy Phoenix's win-now desires, but he's a rangy defender and one of the draft's best athletes at 6-foot-11 with a 9-foot-2 standing reach. Essengue's versatility, smart off-ball scoring and connective passing — combined with a cosmic ceiling — make him worthy of consideration.

Derik Queen, FanSided's No. 7 prospect, would satisfy Phoenix's need at center. He is not the defensive anchor the Suns need, but Queen's ball-handling dexterity and passing ambition at 6-foot-10, 248 pounds is just stupid. As it awesome. There's clear All-Star upside if he can figure out the 3-point shot and solidify his defensive profile.

Thomas Sorber is probably the cleanest plug-and-play fit available to Phoenix in this range. The Georgetown freshman missed half his season due to injury, but the rim protection, pick-and-roll finishing and slick connective passing should all translate to immediate impact at the next level. He can make life easier on Phoenix's backcourt.

Nique Clifford offers an alternative vision on the wing. The 23-year-old displayed constant growth across five collegiate seasons and should be ready to contribute to a winner on day one. Clifford can bomb 3s, attack the glass, create out of pick-and-rolls, and pretty much do a little bit of everything. His upside is more limited as an older senior, but man, Clifford just feels like a gamer who will change his next team for the better.