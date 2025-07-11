Laeticia Amihere is helping drive the surprising Valkyries

We’re almost to the halfway mark of the 2025 WNBA season and one of the biggest surprises is the WNBA’s newest team — the Golden State Valkyries and their success thus far. Many people didn’t believe the Valkyries would come out of the gates and find success. Luckily, they’ve proven people wrong with no signs of slowing down.

The Valkyries have been very impressive. Not only are they finding ways to win, but they’re dominating teams during the process. There isn’t a superstar player in Golden State who is leading the way. Instead, they play by committee and beat teams with great ball movement on offense as well as communication on both ends of the floor. There are several standout players on the Valkyries like Kayla Thornton, Kate Martin, and others. However, another player that has been a standout this season is former South Carolina Gamecock Laeticia Amihere.

Laeticia Amihere is finding her NBA niche

Laeticia Amihere is a star in the making. Although she’s not a player who is in the Valkyries starting lineup, she’s found a way to be impactful in the second unit. Both the Valkyries and their fans have found a profound love and appreciation for the Amihere. What everyone can see is a player with raw talent who can continue to elevate her game to another level.

Amihere is in her third season in the WNBA. The best way to describe her early career is patience. Many players don’t make an immediate impact from the second they enter the league. Instead, they have to wait for their opportunity to see the floor and make an impact during their playing time. Certainly, Amihere was eager to get consistent minutes in her first two WNBA seasons as a member of the Atlanta Dream. Unfortunately, the opportunity wasn’t there, and she spent most of the time sitting on the bench.

It’s easy to point the finger at the Dream’s coaching staff for not giving Amihere more playing time. How could anyone not play a player as talented as her? Luckily, things happen for a reason. Amihere later joined the Valkyries in the Expansion Draft and began her new chapter on the West Coast. Despite being waived after the preseason, Golden State found a way to bring Amihere back shortly after.

The biggest lesson that Laeticia Amihere has learned through her journey is to never take any opportunity for granted. That’s her mindset as she returned to the Valkyries and played in her first game of the season. In nine games, Amihere is averaging 7.6 points per game along with 6.2 rebounds on 56 percent shooting. She’s scored in double-digits four times, which also included a double-double performance in late June.

Amihere has shown how hybrid of a player she can be. Standing at 6 feet 3, she’s a player who can play at every position. Offensively, she can be the initiator, as she’s a terrific passer and knows how to make great reads on offense. Let’s also not forget to mention Amihere’s ability to score at the point of attack. She’s always seeking high percentage shots, as she loves to push the ball in transition and score in the paint.

Defensively, Amihere also shows her versatility. She’s long, fast, and assertive on that end of the floor. Amihere can protect the paint inside as well as hold her own against small guards on switches. The Valkyries have stood out as one of the best defensive teams in the WNBA this season. Head coach Natalie Nakase has emphasized competing on that end of the floor, as it leads to easy opportunities on offense. The numbers may not show how great of a defender Amihere is. However, the eye test shows that she takes pride in getting a stop and helping disrupt the opposing team’s halfcourt offense.

There’s still half a season to play in the WNBA. After the All-Star Break, teams will look to make adjustments as they look to push for a playoff spot. The Valkyries will certainly do the same. In their first season, their ceiling is to land a postseason spot and possibly upset a higher seed. For them to do so, players like Amihere will have to continue their production on both ends of the floor.

The sky is the limit for Laeticia Amihere. The WNBA world is finally noticing her talents, and she’s gaining respect amongst her peers around the league. If Amihere continues to elevate her play, I believe she could one day become an All-Star caliber player. Her career has continued to take baby steps as she went from being one of the last players on the bench in Atlanta to playing pivotal minutes in Golden State.