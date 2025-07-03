Lakers and Deandre Ayton destined to regret their shotgun marriage

The Los Angeles Lakers and Deandre Ayton agreed to a two-year, $16.4 million contract Wednesday evening, marking the first move in what Rob Pelinka hopes is the beginning of a roster rebuild.

Ayton’s arrival in Los Angeles had felt inevitable since his buyout with the Portland Trail Blazers, especially as the Lakers missed out on other frontcourt targets like Brook Lopez, Clint Capela, and several depth options. Signing Ayton feels less like a calculated upgrade and more like a last-ditch effort to salvage a team that’s simply running it back.

To be clear: Ayton is still a capable big man in today’s NBA. The former No. 1 overall pick from the 2018 draft has averaged 16.4 points and 10.5 rebounds across seven seasons. He’s an efficient interior scorer and remains a reliable lob threat, especially when paired with elite playmakers—as he was in Phoenix.

Deandre Ayton signing with Lakers doesn't move the needle

But still, the reaction around the league has been consistent: This move doesn’t move the needle.

And truthfully? That’s a fair take.

Ayton has never fully lived up to his draft pedigree or shown the dominance expected of a top-tier center. He’s only played more than 70 games once in his career, shot above 60% from the field twice, and has yet to earn an All-Star, All-NBA, or All-Defensive nod. Last season, he appeared in just 40 games for Portland, during which the team went 17–23.

It’s worth noting that Ayton will now be surrounded by a much different supporting cast. At 40, LeBron James continues to defy logic, producing at an elite level most players half his age can’t replicate. Luka Doncic, who averaged 28.2 points in 28 games after arriving midseason, should enter this year closer to full health and ready to elevate L.A.’s offense.

Lakers are in limbo with Deandre Ayton

Still, when looking around the Western Conference, it’s hard to argue the Lakers have improved in any significant way. Teams like the Clippers, Spurs, Suns, Nuggets, and Pelicans have all taken measurable steps forward. The Thunder and Rockets are deeper, hungrier, and more competitive.

So where does that leave L.A.?

As of now, in limbo. The Lakers could be a fringe playoff team — or worse. If they find themselves outside the top six in the West by the midway point of the regular season, don’t be surprised if the pressure begins to mount. From the fans. From the media.

And maybe, most importantly, from LeBron James himself.