Lakers embrace spotlight by signing Angel Reese's brother after draft

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed former Maryland standout and younger brother of WNBA star Angel Reese, Julian Reese, as an undrafted free agent. His alma mater broke the news with a congratulatory social media post, which big sis quickly showed love to.

"Come on Ju," Angel told Julian, AKA "JuJu." She was elated to see her not-so-little sibling land an "opportunity" with arguably the Association's most famous franchise. However, their familial ties may inadvertently bring more eyes to the NBA 2K26 Summer League Lakers group headlined by Bronny James.

Lakers make noisy UDFA signing with Julian Reese, Angel Reese's brother

Los Angeles' Summer League squad in Las Vegas will be among the most fascinating and talked about; compelling, at the very least, if nothing else. Reese figures to be among the names set to garner considerable attention because of his last name. It's an unflattering way to get recognized, considering he's a talented player whose game should speak for itself, but it's the reality of the situation.

This is nothing new for the Lakers. Last offseason, they faced immense backlash with James, the son of basketball icon and Los Angeles' franchise centerpiece LeBron James. If anyone is equipped to weather a storm of this nature, it's them.

Julian, Bronny, 2024 first-round pick Dalton Knecht and UNC sensation RJ Davis will represent the Lakers at Summer League. It's an intriguing quartet that might command unwanted distractions. Nonetheless, this assemblage of talent speaks to the Lakers' mindset of doing things their way and living with the results.

A Baltimore native, Julian spent all four of his collegiate seasons so close to home at Maryland. He was a key piece of the Terps program. His efforts as a core member of the famous "Crab Five" 2024-25 starting lineup helped the school make its first Sweet 16 appearance since 2016. While many may know him as "Angel's sister," the Lakers ostensibly recognize what the young big man offers on the hardwood.

An imposing interior presence, Julian is one of two players in Maryland history to register at least 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in his career. He averaged 12.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals per contest as a full-time starter from his sophomore to senior years. The Terps relied on him heavily on both ends of the court, and the results speak for themselves.

At 6-foot-9, 250 pounds, Julian has NBA size and comes in more polished than most rookies as a three-year starter for Maryland. He has a chance to impress a Lakers team lacking frontcourt depth. Yet, his connection to Angel is a primary talking point.