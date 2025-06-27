Former UNC star RJ Davis is betting on himself by signing with the Lakers

R.J. Davis is refusing to let draft night setbacks define his basketball future. After going undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft, the former North Carolina star took his shot, agreeing to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. Davis's journey from Chapel Hill standout to NBA hopeful is a testament to his confidence in his game, work ethic, and leadership abilities. Davis’s college record speaks volumes and makes his move to the Lakers an intriguing storyline for fans to follow.

Davis leaves UNC as one of its most decorated guards. He racked up honors like ACC Player of the Year and consensus All-American, while becoming the program’s all-time leader in 3-pointers (359) and free throw percentage (86.1 percent). Scoring was his specialty, Davis put up 2,725 career points, landing third on the ACC’s all-time list. In his five years as a Tar Heel, Davis played more games than anyone in ACC history, showing both toughness and reliability. As a scorer and leader, he was at the heart of that UNC squad.

Why RJ Davis matters for the Lakers

The Lakers moved quickly to sign Davis after the draft, seeing value in his scoring touch, quickness and proven leadership. Their Exhibit-10 deal gives him a shot to compete for a roster spot, especially as the team looks to develop high-motivation players. Davis’s ability to shoot from deep and run an offense fits the Lakers’ need for guard depth and shooting.

Davis can score from multiple areas on the court and is deadly from the free-throw line. His college track record shows he thrives in big moments and leads by example. While not the biggest guard, he plays with intensity on both ends and can contribute on defense.



Challenges ahead and Davis’s determination

Standing just 6-feet tall, Davis faces questions about defending bigger NBA guards and adjusting to the league’s physicality. Still, his college career was all about consistency, durability and production. He always found ways to contribute, no matter the stage. That same drive should fuel his push for a spot with the Lakers’ regular-season roster.

R.J. Davis is betting on himself, showing grit and hunger to prove he belongs to the NBA. Lakers and NBA fans can expect to see a player who doesn’t back down from a challenge, fights for every opportunity, and brings a winning attitude to the next level. He might not be expected to do much, but Davis’s story is just beginning in Los Angeles.