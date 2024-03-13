Everything to know about RJ Davis: Height, NIL earnings, hometown and more for UNC star
UNC basketball star R.J. Davis is primed for a dominant NCAA Tournament run.
RJ Davis has gradually increased his workload across four seasons at North Carolina, officially taking center stage as a senior. The Tar Heels own the No. 1 seed in the ACC Tournament and currently project as a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, per ESPN's Joe Lunardi.
It has been a truly dominant season for Davis, who is soon to be named ACC Player of the Year. He's averaging 21.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.5 assists on .432/.416/.886 splits, operating as the head of the snake for North Carolina's dynamic offense.
Davis starts alongside Elliot Cadeau in the Tar Heels' diminutive backcourt, supplying UNC with three-level shot-making, a sharp passing eye, and true veteran leadership. He competes hard on defense, averaging 1.2 steals per game and negating his general height disadvantage with sheer hustle.
If the Tar Heels go deep into March Madness, it's safe to assume that Davis will be a driving force behind their success.
RJ Davis height and weight
Davis is listed at 6-foot-0 and 175 pounds. While that slight frame hinders his projection toward the next level, Davis doesn't struggle much in college. His ball-handling creativity, pull-up shooting, and finishing craft around the basket help offset his lack of size. Few players are better at creating angles and maximizing what little space they are afforded.
RJ Davis NIL earnings
The UNC senior receives an estimated $625,000 in NIL money. He is listed No. 4 overall on On3's NIL rankings, with reported deals from Simple Truth, Nerf, and ZIPS Car Wash.
RJ Davis hometown
Davis was born on Oct. 21, 2001 in White Plains, New York.
Is RJ Davis related to Robert Davis?
His father, Robert, scored 2,118 points without a 3-point shot at Mercy College (Dobbs Ferry, N.Y.) from 1982-86, which is the school's scoring record to this day, per UNC's official website.
RJ Davis NBA Draft projection
A strong performance in the ACC and NCAA Tournament setting could go a long way toward establishing Davis as a legitimate NBA Draft prospect. He is currently the No. 87-ranked prospect at ESPN and unranked for both The Athletic and Bleacher Report. He was not included in the most recent NBA mock draft here at FanSided, nor was he part of ESPN's latest projections.
That said, Davis' solid four-year resumé and skill set does mean he will get workouts and probably a Combine visit. It's harder than ever for small guards to thrive in the NBA, but Davis' shooting versatility, high basketball I.Q., and plucky competitive spirit could help him break the mold. It's not easy to spend four years at UNC and get better with each successive season. Davis has shown real growth and developed into a legitimate No. 1 option for one of the best teams in college basketball.
If he can find the right home at the next level — ideally shielded by length on defense and empowered to create out of pick-and-rolls on offense — Davis certainly has the potential to stick around and prove prognosticators wrong.