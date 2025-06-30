Lakers free-agent priorities won't be exciting to fans

If there’s one team to keep a close eye on this offseason, it’s the Los Angeles Lakers.

Less than two months removed from their first-round exit at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Lakers GM Rob Pelinka is already moving with urgency. He’s brought back LeBron James on a $52.6 million player option and is reportedly working toward locking in Luka Doncic with a long-term deal — a move that could define the future of the franchise.

But the concern in Los Angeles isn’t the future — it’s the present.

The Lakers are in desperate need of a starting center after striking out on Mark Williams at the trade deadline and relying too heavily on Jaxson Hayes in the postseason. While Hayes brings vertical spacing and size, his offensive limitations were glaring, and the team’s playoff shortcomings reflected that.

Now, with the free-agent market thinning by the day, the Lakers are in a tough spot. Fan pressure to land a “third superstar” continues to mount, even though Austin Reaves has quietly delivered consistency in a complementary role. With what might be LeBron’s final season in purple and gold, the urgency is real — and the margin for error is razor-thin.

Lakers fans might be in for an offseason of disappointment

Financially, the Lakers have limited flexibility: They sit $4.6 million under the first tax apron and $16.2 million below the second. That doesn’t leave much room for major roster reshuffling. Trades are difficult given their lack of appealing assets, and the free-agent pool isn’t exactly overflowing with game-changers.

The recent buyout between Deandre Ayton and the Portland Trail Blazers sparked immediate speculation — but Ayton isn’t viewed as a game-altering addition. Despite averaging 14.4 points and 10.2 rebounds on 56.6% shooting last season, Ayton’s inconsistent availability and perceived lack of edge make him a questionable use of the team’s $14.1 million mid-level exception.

Other names floated include Clint Capela and Brook Lopez, but both come with concerns. Capela would certainly address rim protection and rebounding woes, but he’s coming off his worst statistical season since his second year in the league. Lopez, on the other hand, offers floor spacing and interior size but lacks the lateral quickness and mobility to keep pace in today’s fast-paced game.

If the Lakers do make a splash, it may have to come from the bargain bin — veterans on short-term deals hoping for one last deep playoff run. Jordan Clarkson has been mentioned as a potential target, though he doesn’t solve the frontcourt problem and overlaps with the team’s current guard depth.

One thing is clear: this offseason could get messy — fast. The window is small, the pressure is massive, and unless the Lakers can get creative, they may be looking at one more year of treading water before the tides shift for good.