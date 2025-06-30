Lakers' ideal Luka Dončić running mate just got put on the trade block

The Utah Jazz made a puzzling transaction on the eve of NBA free agency, trading point guard Collin Sexton and a second-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets for center Jusuf Nurkić. Nurkić averaged 8.9 points and 7.8 rebounds last season, but he wouldn't seem to be an impact player for a rebuilding Jazz team at this point in his career. Instead, this move seems to be more about the door it opens for a potential trade that has been rumored for over a year.

Walker Kessler has been the anchor for the Jazz defensively from pretty much the moment he stepped foot in the league. Last season, the 7-footer averaged a career high in points, rebounds, assists and blocks and led the league in offensive rebounds, averaging 4.6 per game. His efficient production on both sides of the ball has made him a trade target for many teams over the last two years as Utah continued to stockpile assets and pile up losses.

Now, with the acquisition of Nurkić, Kessler has become more available. The Los Angeles Lakers need a center of Kessler's caliber, and they're hardly alone. Luka Dončić's abilities forces the Lakers to get a center that can catch lobs and rim protect, which has Kessler written all over it.

What would a trade package for Kessler look like?

Jazz general manager Danny Ainge drives a hard bargain. Every trade he makes, he's always looking to make a steal, and trading a player of Kessler's talent will require any team to give up quite a bit to make a fair deal work.

Kessler is on the last year of his rookie deal and is due for an extension. His low salary makes it easier for the Lakers to not give up too many key pieces, but L.A. will have to give up picks in addition to the money it'll take to sign the big man long-term.

Los Angeles has shown to be willing to move on from Dalton Knecht, who makes roughly the same amount as Kessler. Heck, they were even willing to do it for another center in the short-lived Mark Williams trade. L.A. tould have to throw in either its 2031 or 2032 first-round pick or both, making one of those a pick swap.

A potential starting five of Dončić, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and Kessler is a championship lineup. The depth they would have is still great, including Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt and Jaxson Hayes as well as 2025 draftee Adou Thiero. The beauty for Los Angeles of having one of the best trios in the NBA is that those three can all carry the offense. The lack of scoring from the bench is made up for with that bench’s defensive ability, plus the scoring and playmaking talents of James, Dončić and Reaves.

The Lakers need a center, and the situation in Utah is begging for Kessler to be traded to a contender.