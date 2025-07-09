Lakers may have just found their next hidden gem in Summer League

The NBA Summer League has a reputation for producing the unexpected. While some dismiss it as meaningless or claim it doesn’t translate to the “big leagues,” history tells us otherwise — these 11 days can launch a career, reshape a narrative, or revive one entirely.

Enter Darius Bazley.

The Los Angeles Lakers, no strangers to Summer League success, have used the platform to unearth impact talent before. Their 2017 title squad featured future rotation players like Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, and Ivica Zubac — all of whom parlayed their performances into long-term NBA roles.

Now, they may have found another in Bazley — though this story is more about resurfacing than discovery.

Bazley, the 23rd overall pick in 2019, is chasing his way back into the league after a series of short-lived stops. He broke through during the 2020–21 season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, averaging 13.7 points and 7.2 rebounds over 55 games. But since then, it’s been a whirlwind: traded to Phoenix, brief stints in Philadelphia and Utah, and eventually out of the league in 2023-24.

Now 25, Bazley is hoping the Lakers’ Summer League spotlight becomes his re-entry point.

Darius Bazley looks like he could be a difference-maker for the Lakers

So far? He’s making the most of it.

In Los Angeles’ California Classic finale, Bazley delivered 27 points and 13 rebounds, including the game-winning put-back dunk. Two nights earlier, he posted 16 points in just 19 minutes on efficient 4-6 shooting. Bazley isn't just producing at a high level, but he's going out of his way to put himself on top.

What makes Bazley’s case particularly compelling is the historical precedent. Alex Caruso dropped 18 points and 9 assists in front of a raucous crowd back in 2017 — and never looked back. Austin Reaves, an undrafted rookie, quietly built a name for himself in 2021, eventually becoming a starter. Bazley is chasing a similar narrative spark.

But his path is steeper.

Due to his six years of NBA experience, Bazley isn’t eligible for a two-way contract like most Summer League hopefuls. He’ll need a full roster spot — and with Jaxson Hayes, Jarred Vanderbilt, and newly acquired Jake LaRavia all occupying similar roles, the Lakers’ frontcourt is already crowded.

Some might argue that competition weakens his case. Others might say it sharpens it.

Regardless, Bazley isn’t interested in fading into the background. He’s playing with urgency — and reminding everyone he’s more than a name buried on the transaction wire.

The Lakers have seen Summer League spark careers before. Bazley’s just trying to make sure this one isn’t his last chance — but rather, a second beginning.