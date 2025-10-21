LaMelo Ball's best basketball is still ahead of him

LaMelo Ball landed at No. 15 on FanSided's 25-under-25 NBA Player Rankings this season, ranking the best young players in the NBA. Check out the rest of the list here.

When you sit down to watch LaMelo Ball play a basketball game, you always know there's a chance you might see something you've never experienced before. Because at his core, that's who Melo is as a player: wildly talented, unpredictable, and positively fearless.

Number one in Charlotte has been this way since he was just a young kid at Chino Hills who loved to play with style and flair. It was way back in 2017 when Ball went viral for his 92-point game against Los Osos High School. Since then, he's come a long way, but that same sense of joy and creativity still shines through every time he steps on the floor.

Whether it’s a no-look dime in transition or a deep pull-up three that leaves the crowd stunned, LaMelo has always played the game with a kind of imagination that feels rare in today’s NBA. He makes basketball fun. Not just for the fans in Charlotte, but for anyone who still watches the game to be entertained.

The magic of LaMelo Ball has never just been about numbers, but rather the way he makes things happen. Still, the numbers tell their own story. Before injuries ultimately derailed his 2024–25 campaign, Ball was averaging over 25 points and seven assists per game.

Last November, he was putting up multiple 40-point games and leading the NBA in fourth quarter scoring. LaMelo is one of the most dynamic offensive engines in the league when healthy, capable of carrying an offense with his top-tier court vision and shot-making.

Of course, that qualifier of "when healthy" has become the defining question of his young career. Multiple ankle injuries have cut promising seasons short, robbing fans of seeing his full potential play out over an 82-game stretch. But heading into this coming year, the energy around LaMelo feels different. His offseason work reportedly focused on strengthening his upper and lower body, and the Hornets have made a concerted effort to surround him with a more balanced and versatile roster.

Charlotte’s supporting cast looks deeper and more experienced than at any other point in Ball’s career. With veterans who can space the floor in place and a coaching staff emphasizing pace, the Hornets are working on perfecting a system that complements his creativity and plays into his strengths. If Melo can stay on the court, there’s every reason to believe his best basketball is still ahead of him.

LaMelo Ball's best basketball could still be ahead of him

One of the most frequent criticisms of Ball's game has always been his defense, but we already saw the beginning of a shift on that side of things this past season. Charles Lee challenged LaMelo to improve defensively during his first season as head coach, and the Hornets' star responded with increased activity and effort, followed by an offseason of calculated strength work.

Something else that seemed to change over the summer was an intentionality when it comes to leadership. Charlotte's coaching staff are hoping to see Ball step into more of a guiding role for the young roster, and he appears to be embracing that challenge. At media day, we saw a more composed and mature Melo than we've seen in the past.

At one point or another, every great young player hits a turning point. They undergo a season where the story shifts from "what he could be" to "what he's becoming." This might be that moment for Ball. His talent has always been undeniable, but oftentimes what separates the purely gifted players from the truly exceptional ones comes down to two things: availability and evolution.

If he can stay healthy for the majority of the upcoming season while continuing to evolve in his role, this could very well be a huge turning point in LaMelo's story. He's entering the phase of an NBA career where great players prove they can translate their talent into leadership and consistent winning. The Hornets have lacked the necessary roster pieces to truly maximize his skills in the past, but this time feels different.

Ultimately, LaMelo Ball represents what basketball is supposed to be all about: creativity, competitiveness, and fun. It's been a joy for an entire generation to follow his journey from the flashy young kid leaving his fingerprints all over the game to a now five-year NBA vet looking to take his next step. If this is the year he puts it all together, the national audience will have no choice but to take notice.