How the last 6 WNBA rookie All-Stars fared and what to expect from Paige Bueckers

Paige Bueckers isn't the only rookie on the 2025 WNBA All-Star rosters — she'll be joined by Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen of the Washington Mystics — but she'll certainly be the one drawing the most eyeballs.

Bueckers was the No. 1 pick, is the presumptive favorite for Rookie of the Year and has averaged 18.3 points, 5.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game. She's already a star, but so is everyone else she'll be playing with and against — talent alone isn't enough to standout in the All-Star Game. However, the is good reason to think she could have a strong game.

She'll be the starting point guard for Team Collier with a devastating array of scorers around her in the starting lineup — Napheesa Collier, Nneka Ogwumike, Breanna Stewart and Allisha Gray. The floor should be well spaced for her drive-and-kick game, with plentiful assist opportunities. And while she probably won't lead her team in field goal attempts, the talent around her means she's likely to see more open shots than she's seen in a long time.

Here's how the All-Star debuts went for the six rookies who made the team over the past decade.

Caitlin Clark, 2024

The 2024 WNBA All-Star game took a slightly different format, with the upcoming Olympics interrupting the season. The All-Stars who were headed to Paris to play for Team USA, took on a squad of remaining WNBA players. Clark was a media focal point in this one, but it was Arike Ogunbowale who shone, setting an All-Star Game record with 34 points. Clark struggled mightily, missing all seven of her 3-pointers and finishing with just 4 points. She did, however, set up her teammates with 10 assists.

Angel Reese, 2024

Reese fared much better than her rival and All-Star teammate Clark, finishing with 12 points, 11 rebounds, 1 steal and 1 block, shooting 5-of-10 from the floor.

Aliyah Boston, 2023

Boston went to work on the glass in her All-Star debut, piling up 11 rebounds, including 5 on the offensive glass. She also chipped in 6 points, 2 assists and a steal, even as her team came up short in a 143-127 loss.

Rhyne Howard, 2022

Howard was overshadowed in her debut by All-Star teammate Kelsey Plum, who dropped a then-record 30 points on her way to the All-Star MVP and a big 134-112 win for her teammate. But Howard was a key piece off the bench, chipping in 13 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists, shooting 5-of-9 from the field.

Napheesa Collier, 2019

Collier was extremely quiet in her first All-Star Game. She played just over seven minutes and finished with just 4 points on 2-of-8 from the field. Teammate Erica Wheeler won All-Star Game MVP and they pulled out a 129-126 win.

A'ja Wilson, 2018

Wilson was not a starter in her All-Star debut, but she certainly wasn't shy. She attempted 18 shots in just 17 minutes, finishing with 18 points, 5 rebounds and assist and 2 steals. On a roster that included Diana Taurasi, Elena Delle Donne and Breanna Stewart, it was Wilson was the offensive focal point, leading the team in shot attempts. However, her team did lose 119-112.

Stats for recent WNBA rookie All-Stars

PLAYER TEAM YEAR PTS REB AST Caitlin Clark IND 2024 4 1 10 Angel Reese CHI 2024 12 11 - Aliyah Boston IND 2023 6 11 2 Rhyne Howard ATL 2022 13 5 4 Napheesa Collier MIN 2019 4 2 1 A'ja Wilson LVA 2018 18 5 1