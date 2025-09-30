On track, off track: Latest injury recovery timelines for Jayson Tatum, Tyrese Haliburton, Kyrie Irving, and more

As usual, Media Day was a festive time across the league, with fans getting a glimpse into things in an official capacity before training camp. While some of the league got started a week ago due to international preseason travel, the vast majority of the NBA convened on Monday, Sept. 29, with storylines emerging from market to market. Stars always grab the spotlight, as evidenced by the latest buzz with Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee, but a lot of focus this time around was on the injury timelines for various top-end players.

Here is a look at what emerged.

Jayson Tatum

Tatum tore his Achilles in May, leading many to speculate or even assume that he would miss most or all of the 2025-26 season for the Boston Celtics. However, he released a video update in advance of Media Day that left many wondering how close he might be to returning.

From there, Tatum spoke at Media Day, indicating that he feels "no presser to return back any sooner than when I'm 100 percent healthy." He shared that he's been working out six days per week and, while no one around the Celtics is ready to discuss firm timelines for his return to game action, Tatum's progress has turned heads across the league. Ultimately, it may come down to whether the Celtics are competitive without him, but it was clearly a positive week for Tatum.

Tyrese Haliburton

In July, Indiana Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard removed any uncertainty about Tyrese Haliburton's status for the 2025-26 season, indicating that he "will not play next year" and urging everyone to "not get any hopes up that he will play." As such, he is in a different position than Tatum and others, but Haliburton still shared a relatively positive update about his status at Indiana's Media Day festivities.

Tyrese Haliburton says he's on track recovery wise, but it was a challenging summer for him mentally. He called it a "drag". Hopes he can get something out of this season, particularly seeing the game from a coaching perspective on the sidelines. — Tony East (@TonyREast) September 29, 2025

Kyrie Irving

Irving tore his ACL in March and, amid some internet buzz, there seemed to be hope that he could be ahead of the usual schedule for an on-court return. The Mavericks desperately need Irving to be at their best and, in short, Dallas GM Nico Harrison has placed urgency on the franchise with all of his public-facing comments. However, head coach Jason Kidd stepped in on Monday to pour cold water on any talk of return before it would be prudent.

"He is doing quite well, as we can see, but he's not ahead of schedule, and so let's not say that," Kidd said, via Tim MacMahon of ESPN. That's unfair to him and to the Mavs because it's not true. Is he on schedule? It looks like it."

Irving later said that he is "right on schedule" and, while that could mean anything when it comes to his return, Dallas seemingly does not want anyone to bank on a miraculous recovery.

De'Aaron Fox

Because his injury did not come in public view, many may forget that Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox suffered a right hamstring injury during a summer workout. On Monday, Fox reminded everyone of that fact and, in the process, cast some doubt on whether he would be ready for San Antonio's regular season opener on Oct. 22 against the Mavericks.

"I definitely won't be playing in the preseason, that's for sure," Fox said at Media Day, via Michael C. Wright of ESPN. "I don't think I'll be ready for opening night. But we're going to play it by ear. I feel like I can play right now. But I don't have that [medical] expertise. I'm not going to lie to you: I was running 15 mph already [on a treadmill]. I think that's probably faster than most of the guys that are here. So, when I say I think I'm ready, I for real think I'm ready."

Fox also signed a massive contract extension this summer but, beyond that, Chris Paul left in the offseason and San Antonio's backup guards are quite young with Stephon Castle and No. 2 pick Dylan Harper. On the bright side, it seems as if Fox's injury shouldn't linger too long into the season, but it's not ideal that he could be unavailable with the bright lights come on in a few weeks.

Victor Wembanyama

Speaking of the Spurs, they do have good news around Victor Wembanyama. The star big man has been medically cleared following an extended absence due to deep vein thrombosis.

“It’s life-changing, spending so much time in hospitals and around doctors and hearing more bad news than I wish I heard,” Wembanyama said on Monday. “It is traumatic, but in the long run, I think it’s going to be very beneficial because even though I don’t wish it on nobody, it makes you understand lessons that nothing else could have made you understand.”

Needless to say, the Spurs cannot come close to reaching their ceiling, both in the short-term and the long-term, without a fully healthy version of Wembanyama. It appears they will have that as the season gets underway, which is fantastic news.